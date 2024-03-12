The health conditions of Kate Middleton are increasingly shrouded in mystery. Real rumors saw her hospitalized for abdominal surgery, but nothing is certain. Having just been hit by the scandal over the retouched photos in which she appeared after a long period of absence from the magazines, she returns to talking about her physical condition.

Some rumors circulating today on the main journalistic sites see her engaged in a fight against anorexia, a very invasive eating disorder. Some photos in a tennis match show his very thin bare legs. If she were suffering from this pathology, her condition would be very serious and her health would be seriously at risk. Just the idea shocks the many fans who follow and love her.

Since her entry into the royal family, the princess has been a icon of style and elegance. The public loves her for her inherent simplicity and the beauty of her bearing. Hundreds of subjects are worried about her health conditions and the news continually affirms and denies the reality of the facts. A absolute silence tries to protect the royal family from rumors and false news and what transpires is only great confusion and profound uncertainty.

The Princess of Wales, in her public role and in her private life, is always very reserved and attentive to her image. The concern of the British world is tangible and all the main news outlets are talking about her probable hospitalization. The official sources of the royal house spoke of a simple operation for a mild abdominal discomfort but rumors whisper that the situation is much more serious than they want us to understand.

The mystery is far from being resolved and nothing is known for sure about the princess's recovery. It is now certain that the health problems are real and that the family is facing them in the future top secret to guarantee Kate a peaceful recovery away from gossip and rumours. We hope she will fully recover and continue to delight us with her smile and her elegance without any regal frills.