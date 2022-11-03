Carpooling back home with someone and forgetting that your bike is still at the station because you made the outward journey by train, that can happen. But forgetting that you left your McLaren 540C at a hotel in London, we can hardly imagine that. Yet that seems to be the case with this pink McLaren, which some people say has been in the same spot for eight years.

The McLaren is parked at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London and it has now become something of a landmark. According to a TikTok video with 1.4 million views, the car has not been moved since the start of the pandemic. Other people comment that the car has even been there since 2014. Has the McLaren 540C really been left behind?

The stories are greatly exaggerated

Let’s start with the facts. The McLaren 540C has only been around since 2015, so the car can’t be there for eight years. The McLaren is not present on the Google Streetview images of November 2020. However, since 2017 there has been a Nissan Figaro in the same color in the hotel’s parking lot in the Streetview photos. Chance?

In addition, in the TikTok video there is still air in the tires of the McLaren and the car is still fairly clean. That the car would have been left behind (for a long time) therefore seems somewhat exaggerated. By the way, you can be sure that the hotel management will have a car removed if the guests have long left. So the whole story seems to have been exaggerated.

It’s not one car, it’s two

AutoEvolution found a video from February 2021 from well known car wrapper Yiannimize and this is where the story gets a bit confusing. One Jordan apparently had a 540C that he had wrapped pink. This car was involved in an accident in 2020, after which the owner bought a second McLaren 540C and had it wrapped in the exact same color. But that’s not all.

Someone bought the crashed McLaren 540C, refurbished it and also had the wrap repaired in the same shade of pink. So there are two McLarens in England in this color – although one seems to have crashed again. But the car that has supposedly been left behind in front of the hotel for years, is in reality two cars that look exactly the same.

The owner of the ‘left behind’ McLaren is probably a regular at the hotel. Other people claim that the owner lives in the hotel. And because the car stands out so much (and many people take pictures of it), it looks like it’s been sitting for years. The great mystery of the abandoned McLaren is in fact little more than an owner with a favorite parking spot.