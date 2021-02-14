Line A was open to the public on December 2, 1913, with the name Anglo Argentina, after the company that built it. It was a source of national pride: it was the first line of the southern hemisphere and of all the Spanish-speaking countries in the world.

“The great underground in which they will fly is inaugurated trains every three minutes and they are added to the remarkable network of trams that the city has, “said the magazine Faces and masks in 1913.

1,500 workers worked in the construction of the subway and 31 million bricks, 108,000 bars of 170 kg of cement, 13,000 tons of iron tie rods and 90,000 m² of insulating layer were used.

In 1913 the city had 1,457,885 inhabitants, 6,211 horse cars and 7,438 automobiles. On December 2, 1913, on the first day of the Anglo Argentina line, they traveled on the subway 170,000 passengers.

1,500 workers worked in the construction of the subway and 31 million bricks, 108,000 bars of 170 kg of cement, 13,000 tons of iron tie rods and 90,000 m² of insulating layer. Today, the line has almost 11 kilometers that join Plaza de Mayo and San Pedrito.

But there is a point in that journey where the real and the inexplicable are the same. It is in the section that joins two stations: Pasco Sur and Alberti Norte. There, more than a hundred years ago, in the middle of construction, a collapse caused the death of two workers. And the place was cursed.

La Casa del Pueblo after the fire it suffered on the night of April 15, 1953.

The fact it was hidden from public opinion. It was not good that the death of two poor workers tarnished a colossal job. Their bodies were not found. The line was inaugurated with pomp and 40 years later, a double deed would make that cursed place erased from the map.

April 15, 1953From the balconies of the Casa Rosada, Juan Domingo Perón was speaking to a crowd. A bomb exploded at the Plaza de Mayo station and killed seven people. At night, an arson attack destroyed the Casa del Pueblo, headquarters of the Socialist Party.

Alberti Norte station in 1913.

She stood up in front of the entrance mouth from Pasco Sur station, on Rivadavia avenue to 2100, and suffered serious structural damage.

Months later, the government he closed it with his neighbor, Alberti Norte. They closed it for an unrealistic reason: it was close to the vault of the Banco Nación branch.

There was never an official statement.

The tunnel with the abandoned stations.

They say that when the workers went to do the repairs and walked on the tracks between the two stations, they fled in terror. The same thing happened with a second crew. After the third escaped, no other was sent.

From that moment on, these two stations were forgotten. But they are there hidden.

South Pasco, behind a long brick wall picked up in a hurry to hide something. Alberti Norte remained intact, but without functioning, until in the mid-1980s they were placed on its platform mannequins dresses with clothes from 1920, who pretended to be passengers waiting for the subway.

Upon reaching the cursed stations, there is a brief power outage in the carriages. They say that you only need to look out the windows to see the two missing workers sitting on the platform, still with the pick and shovel in their hands.

With the arrival of Metrovías, in 1994, the old platform was hidden like your neighbor’s. The company, as in 1953, did not want to indicate why the stations were hidden behind the walls. He only used three words: for operational reasons.

The old access staircase on Rivadavia Avenue still exists, but it is covered by a sheet with a door on the ground, as if it were the access to an underground shelter. But it has life.

When the Peru station was restored, the lampshades were taken from the original ones at Alberti Norte, which were intact and gleaming despite the fact that ninety years had passed.

Abandoned Alberti Norte station.

From 1913 until today, travel in the last service from Plaza de Mayo to Flores, around midnight, has an extra seasoning.

Upon reaching the cursed stations, there is a brief power outage in the carriages. They say that you only need to look out the windows to see the two missing workers sitting on the platform, still holding the pick and shovel in their hands.

Hoping perhaps they will be rescued from oblivion. Let them be brought back to the surface. Although they are bricked up, the Pasco Sur and Alberti Norte stations are still there. And the lost bodies of the workers and the mystery, too …

GML