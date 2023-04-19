No one knows where they may have gone

They have lost track of them sisters Stefania and Ginevra aged 13 and 16. I am escaped a week ago from two foster homes who housed them. They could be in Rome, intending never to return to those places. Even on Facebook there are many appeals launched in the hope of being able to find them as soon as possible.

Photo source from Facebook by IC S. D’Acquisto Cerveteri Parents Committee

Stephanie and Guinevere they disappeared into thin air. The police have been looking for them for a week now. But, despite the numerous online appeals, it seems that there is no longer a trace of the two teenagers.

According to what has been reconstructed so far by the investigators investigating the case, the two sisters would have met in Viterbo, and then disappeared into thin air. The alarm went off last Thursday, when the 13-year-old Stefania, entrusted to a family home in Cerveteridoes not return.

Like every morning Stefania had left the house to go to school. But on leaving, instead of returning to the family home, she took her life towards Viterbo. She doesn’t have her cell phone with her, left in her room to avoid being traced.

The next day it’s there 16-year-old older sister, Guinevere, to lose track of them. After both parents left her, she had been entrusted by social services to a family home in Viterbo.

Geneva had already tried to escape from the family home that hosted her on other occasions. Never Carabinieri they had always found it and brought it back. Not this time. The disappearance of his sister Stefania also joins the mystery.

The two sisters had never gotten over the separation. Despite the searches of the Carabinieri, however, the two girls seem to have disappeared into thin air. Their story also ended up on Who has seen it, while online on social networks there are many appeals for try to find them.