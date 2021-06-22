The opening of the registration of new age groups without comorbidities to receive the coronavirus vaccine generated hope, but also anxiety. Plus fed a mystery: How does the turnera work? What is the shift allocation criteria?

The doubts arose because there are people of the same age group who they receive their shifts several days apart. And there are people over 50 who have not received it yet and who see how their acquaintances under 49 share their smiling photos receiving the prick or displaying their vaccination certificate. All at the same time that the City has already begun to summon those over 40.

Sources from the City Health Ministry deny that there is a mystery. “The shifts allocated based on vaccine availability. And those of the second doses will be given in relation to that first shift “, they assure.

As soon as there is stock of vaccines, those registered receive an email or message with a token so that they choose the day, time and place for the application.

According to Health spokespersons, the vaccination priority order is preserved. In other words, if a 70-year-old, a 52-year-old and a 46-year-old person sign up on the same day, the oldest person will first receive their token to access the shift.

Older people or people with comorbidities and those from strategic groups are prioritized by the system that enables shifts. Photo Andrés D’Elía

But if one of 46 registers in a week with greater availability of vaccines, will surely be vaccinated before another 55 who enrolled later, at a time with fewer doses available. And if they enroll in parallel and there are vaccinations, it can also happen that they end with an assigned shift on the same day.

This “distribution” of shifts is carried out automatically by the system, which combines those variables. That is, the order of priorities according to the stage of vaccination to which the person enrolling belongs and the vaccines available.

On the other hand, the Buenos Aires government indicates that sometimes the people listed they don’t find out about their shift assignment, because they do not receive the token or do not see it.



Registrants receive a token to choose the day, time and place of their shift. Photo Maxi Failla

People who registered but, due to different situations, could not be vaccinated or did not receive the token to choose the turn they should contact the Buenos Aires government Through the mail consultavacunacovid@buenosaires.gob.ar or by calling 147.

“It is essential that they leave one or two telephones and that they detail the situation they have had, with their personal data, so that they can be contacted individually and with an answer for each particular case. Because generally they are people who have been delayed for some time due to some difficulty that has arisen in the process, “explained the Director of Operational Planning of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, Paula Zingoni, during the report made this Tuesday by Minister Fernán Quirós .

The progress of the vaccination plan against Covid in the City

Within the group of the Buenos Aires population between 45 and 59 years old, made up of around 320 thousand people, 164,804 the first dose has already been applied of the coronavirus vaccine, according to official figures.

According to the information provided by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, these days the vaccination of those over 45 years of age and of all the previous groups will be advanced. Y those over 40, who can register from this Tuesday, will receive their shifts in the next few days, as doses are entered.



Those registered from 44 to 49 years of age will receive their shifts in the coming days, as vaccines enter. Photo Lucia Merle

In total, until Monday inclusive in the City there were 1,255,288 vaccinated with one dose and 335,842 with two doses.

Until 6 am this Tuesday, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor, the City had received 1,667,809 doses, of which it applied 1,652,093.

This Monday they arrived in Ezeiza two flights with almost 2 million vaccines against coronavirus. On the one hand, a shipment with more than 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca arrived. And in the afternoon, an Aerolineas Argentinas plane brought 768 thousand doses of Sinopharm from China.