When it was believed that humans had appeared suddenly, placed on Earth by a divine breath, separated from the rest of the animals, it was possible to study their nature by observing how they behaved in present-day societies. The situation became complicated when, in the light of evolutionary theory, we learned that we were just another branch of the tree of life, and that, although we and other animals are millions of years apart, we share ancestors. To search for the spark that gave rise to this species capable of accumulating knowledge, communicating it and transforming its environment like none before, scientists have had to go beyond academic speculation and get their hands dirty, scratching the floors of caves and ravines, in search for answers.

One of the places in which they seek to reconstruct the origins of human culture is the site of Ubeidiya, in the north of Israel. Excavated beginning in the 1960s, the oldest Acheulean-type hand axes outside of Africa have been found there, and hundreds of enigmatic-looking stones, apparently carved in the shape of a sphere the size of a tennis ball. These spheroids, which began 1.7 million years ago in Africa, have been found all over the world, in deposits separated by thousands of kilometers, from the Rift Valley to South Korea, or the Orce deposits in Spain. They have known for decades, but their nature remains a mystery. It is still debated whether they were made on purpose or are the casual product of hitting other stones or what their purpose was.

This week, a team from the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES) of Tarragona, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have presented a job which indicates that they were carved on purpose. Using new 3D analysis techniques and following the marks on the stones, the researchers reconstructed the sequence that those hominins would have followed in their making. Their conclusions indicate that, unlike what happens when a shape is the result of erosion, such as a stone that rolls down a river, the objects did not become softer, but rather more spherical. “In our analysis we found a regularity and that regularity suggests that there was an intention to arrive at this type of forms,” says Deborah Barsky, IPHES researcher and one of the authors of the work. “These spheres would be the first geometric shapes recreated in stone in a premeditated way,” she asserts.

Now, within a long-term project in which Barsky participates to study the spheroids, they will continue working to find out why these objects were produced. It has been proposed that they could be used to treat vegetables, remove the marrow from bones or as projectiles for hunting, and it has also been suggested that they could have a symbolic value, something that would be more likely if, as Some authors proposethey were difficult to manufacture and required hours of work compared to the minutes in which one of the versatile hand axes that usually accompany these stone balls in the deposits can be ready.

Archaeological samples taken in Qesem, Israel, from the Lower Paleolithic.

The axes and spheres show us one of the most interesting episodes in the history of evolution and open a gap through which to glimpse the emergence of the human mind. The first stone tools used by our ancestors, the Olduvayense technology associated with Homo habilis, are made in bulk, looking for a form that is useful, but without thinking anything precise. “The Acheulean axes, however, require an ability to imagine the desired shape and impose it on the rock, it is a bit like that idea of ​​Michelangelo, who said that the sculpture was already inside the stone and he only eliminated what there was plenty”, points out Juan Manuel Jiménez Arenas, who has studied the spheroids found in the Orce deposit, in Granada.

“The cores and flakes of the Oldowan do not require great cognitive ability or manual dexterity; we now see primates, such as the capuchin monkeys of Brazil, that, unintentionally, produce flakes indistinguishable from what we find in the Oldowan. Acheulean is a completely different game,” explains CSIC scientist Ignacio de la Torre, who remembers an experiment in which they tested how modern humans would be at making tools. “By emulation they were able to make Oldowan tools, without explaining anything to them, but in the Acheulian they had to explain the process, something that implies the existence of a social context, in which there were masters and apprentices, and where there could be true artisans” De la Torre says.

Marrow extraction experiment with the sphere. Photo: J. Rosell

If the spheroids were intentionally made, it shows the penchant for symmetry of those new humans, the erectus, who walked the entire planet accompanied by the longest-lived technology known. For a million and a half years, in places separated by thousands of kilometers, the same axes and the same spheres appear. This omnipresence of technology also raises new unknowns. “The spheroids appear in Orce, in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, 400,000 years before the rest of Europe, this leads us to ask ourselves questions about the dispersal of humans on this continent,” says Jiménez Arenas.

The appearance of technology in Africa, in the far east of Asia, and on the western edge of Europe also makes one wonder how it got there. Barsky believes that this “does not mean that there was contact between populations” and is inclined to think that the members of that species “reached a cognitive and cultural level that led them to give the same responses to similar environmental circumstances.”

For a million and a half years, the axes and, probably, the stone balls show a surprising cultural cohesion on half the planet, something that was no longer possible with the arrival of the innovators Homo sapiens. The rapid introduction of new technologies and cultural practices accentuated geographic heterogeneity. “The capacity for innovation [de los erectus] it was small, but the fact that Acheulean technology was effective shows that it lasted a million and a half years. It is said that the hand ax was a type of Swiss army knife, which was used for almost everything, from fleshing animals to cutting tubers,” says De la Torre. “Our species is innovative by definition and when it appears Homo sapiens archaeological cultures last less and less”, continues the researcher, who warns: “Despite being less innovative, they survived a million and a half years, something that remains to be seen if our species will achieve it”.

