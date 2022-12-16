The Persian poet said rumi that “the wound is the place where the light enters”. With these beautiful words, the poet has helped to live those who, with sensitivity, will listen to them throughout the centuries. But he might as well have been contemplating the exquisite details shown by observations made with the JWST telescope of the Southern Ring Nebula, also known since the end of the 19th century as NGC 3132. In the combined images of two of the cameras, it can be seen how the fine rays of light from the central star pass through the planetary nebula through the cracks created in the gas and dust structure. The light sneaks through there, like water through the cracks or sunlight between the clouds. And there is still much more to read in those images.

The complex history of this object, which has just been published in the magazine nature astronomy, shows that the formation of the nebula does not appear to have been the work of a single star. Nor two. There are at least four stars involved, maybe five, and the main suspect, the bright blue-white star that appears at the center of the telescope images. Webb she has been acquitted without charge. She orbits the dying star, the main person responsible for the beautiful stellar corpse, yes, but she was simply too far from the scene. It is 1,300 times the Earth-Sun distance from the nebula’s central star, or about 200 times the distance from the Sun to the nearest star, Proxima Centauri. And that, in this case, is far.

The reconstruction goes back a few thousand years in the past of the stellar system and in the traces it has left in the planetary nebula. We have a star, the protagonist, who is the one who has taken a great weight off her shoulders, rather all of her skin. We know that it was almost three times more massive than the Sun, because the blue star, the one that passed by, told us with the help of GAIA. And we have also inferred that now only about 0.6 times the mass of the Sun remains of it in the form of a white dwarf; a structure that, despite having run out of nuclear fuel, manages to overcome gravitational contraction thanks to quantum physics.

Two enlarged details of the nebula. NASA, ESA, CSA, and O. De Marco (Macquarie University). Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)

The boxy structure revealed by images of the nebula is multi-layered. From the star’s position outward, it contains 10 million degree gas, 10,000 degree gas mixed with dust that is mainly emitting in forbidden lines, and the coldest that is observed mainly in the form of hydrogen molecules and is just 100 degrees Kelvin. The ionized central bubble is the hottest and as such is homogeneous.but is surrounded by a halo of molecular hydrogen.

In this case, the molecular halo is older than the rest of the planet and is pierced by spiral structures. The details with which this colder structure has been observed thanks to Webb They are the ones that allow us to infer the presence of yet another star. The separation between the arcs allows to measure the period of the orbit, or what is the same, the distance with the star that has helped to create them. A distance of between 40-60 times the Earth-Sun distance is inferred (Neptune is at a distance of 30 from the Sun measured in those units as a reference). These spiral structures are similar to those you have also found recently. Webb in a massive binary star. And in this case we cannot determine if her partner is still there or has merged with her, the protagonist of this story.

And returning to the central star, the analysis of the data from Webb it has also revealed the presence of an excess of emission at the position of the star, from which the presence of a disk of material in the form of dust similar to the Kuiper belt in the solar system is deduced. And to form it, another star is needed, there is no other. And there are now four: the protagonist whose entrails we are seeing, the star that has formed the disc, the star that has generated the spiral structures and the one that passed by. This reconstruction of the events, cover of nature astronomyhas been led by Orsola de Marco from Macquarie University, Australia, who has managed to put together a team of almost 70 researchers, many of whom are in Spanish territory with affiliations, in alphabetical order, in the Astrobiology Center (INTA-CSIC), Great Telescope of the Canary Islands (GRANTECAN), Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) and the National Astronomical Observatory (OAN/IGN).

In most of the universe, the evolution of stars does not occur in isolation, they have companions that mainly affect their latest states. On the interactions between these binary stars depends, for example, our understanding of the chemical enrichment of the universe generated by supernova explosions. The problem is that it is very difficult to measure the impact of the presence of other stars and their relative importance because we do not have access to the entire evolution, and often not to the final products, and the result depends on the distance between the stars.

In this nebula we see the material resulting from the interaction, in its form it is written as having been thrown in specific directions due to the presence of a multitude of companion stars. Fundamentally, we see it because there is light, because the material is being illuminated by the central star of the planetary, the protagonist. In a few thousand years, this light will go out, leaving behind a cold and empty scene and us without the ability to decipher it.

