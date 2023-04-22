a rosary of videos that showed the tribulations of two Brazilian oxen that wandered for hours through the streets of Rabat has unleashed all kinds of questions on social media. The mystery was soon clarified by those responsible for the municipal slaughterhouses, from which the cattle, of the Nelore breed, similar to the zebu and with marked bones, had escaped on the 9th. When a supply official revealed to the digital portal hespress that its meat was not destined for the markets of the capital, where Brazilian beef is not sold, but rather belonged to a “private investor” in the sector, suspicions multiplied.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mohamed Sadiki, assured that the Government had authorized the importation of 20,000 head of cattle from countries such as Brazil “to guarantee the supply and stability of meat prices,” according to the report weekly Tel Quel. Inflation has skyrocketed in Morocco to levels not recorded for three decades – close to 10% in the first quarter of the year, with a rise in food prices of around 20% – while Moroccans went through the period with religious resignation. Muslim holy month, marked by family gatherings around a good table, which ended this week.

“Morocco is agricultural, but vegetables are expensive. My country has coastlines, but sardines are expensive.” That is what a handful of protesters chanted in a rhythmic North African singsong outside the Parliament building in Rabat on the night of Ramadan before the escape of the lean-looking cattle. The rallies called by the so-called Social Front – which brings together unions, left-wing parties and NGOs – barely brought together a few hundred people in the main cities of the Maghreb country after the ftur either Iftarwhich marks the breaking of the fast at sunset.

The protest seems to be fasting in Morocco as well, where social outbursts are less and less frequent, except perhaps on social media. “Society is now anesthetized,” the director of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, Khadiya Ryadi, tried to justify the low influx of protesters in the middle of the protest. “The most disadvantaged families survive thanks to the family protection network, the remittances sent by residents abroad and the escape valve that emigration represents,” she explained before warning that “the explosion will end up taking place.”

For the third time in six months, the governor of the Bank of Morocco, Abdelatif Yuahri, has once again raised the short-term interest rate to 3%, in an unprecedented measure in almost 40 years, in order to try to curb runaway inflation. The head of the central bank has had to ask Mohamed VI for protection against the veto that the prime minister, businessman Aziz Ajanuch, considered the richest man in the country after the king, was trying to impose on him, who saw his program of economic expansion and creation of employment.

After recovering from the consequences of the pandemic in 2021 with a 7.9% rise in Gross Domestic Product, economic growth plummeted in Morocco to 1.2% last year. Rabat has just ask the IMF for a line of credit of 5,000 million dollars (4,600 million euros) to try to protect themselves from the risk of external shocks.

Despite having doubled its per capita income in the first two decades of the century, from $3,500 in 1999, when Mohamed VI was enthroned, to more than $8,000 in 2019, the spread of inequality continues to weigh on Morocco. The database World Inequality reflected in 2022 that 10% of Moroccans control 63% of the country’s wealth, while the most disadvantaged 50% only adds 5%.

The Government blames the drought, which has lasted for more than three years, and the international situation (pandemic, war in Ukraine) for the high price of food, particularly tomatoes, which have multiplied their cost four times over the usual. To contain the escalation from the bush to the consumer basket, the authorities have prohibited its export, coinciding with the month of Ramadan. But since in Morocco there is almost always an exception to the rule, the ban has not affected the cherry variety, which precisely represents more than half of the North African country’s tomato sales abroad.

