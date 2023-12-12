He boards a Scandinavian Airlines flight, from Copenhagen to Los Angeles. And she does it without a ticket, without a passport and without her presence on the plane being registered in any way. It is the adventure of the Russian economist Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava: the man appeared clearly disoriented when, upon his arrival in the USA, he was intercepted at customs checks, and was unable to report how he managed to pass the security checks . And not even the officials of the US Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, Los Angeles airport or even Scandinavian Airlines, the flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, know it.

The story is incredible: in the cabin, Ochigava certainly did not go unnoticed. The crew noticed his constant movements: first he occupied a seat that was empty, according to the system, then he tried to change it several times during the flight. Furthermore, he ordered double portions at every meal and even ate the crew members' chocolate. The company staff, however, declared that they had not noticed anything excessively unusual: just a slightly eccentric passenger, in short, who even tried to converse with the others, but without success – the passengers tended to ignore him. Furthermore, some flight attendants counted the passengers on board, but only to check the balance of the aircraft for take-off and landing operations, without therefore verifying that the number of travelers corresponded to the official sheets. Once landed in Los Angeles, despite the absence of a document, the man calmly presented himself at customs. Stopped by security agents, he declared that he was a Russian economist, and that he had forgotten his passport on the plane: unfortunately, no passport was found in the cabin. His name was entered into the databases relating to the flight from which he had just disembarked: no match. Ochigava simply shouldn't have been on board that flight.

Once the FBI intervened, the passenger was accused of the crime of clandestine immigration: following a search, Russian and Israeli identity cards and a partial photograph of a passport were found inside his luggage, which reported the data, but not the photo of its owner. Furthermore, images of multiple international flight boards, Google Maps screenshots of routes to a hostel in Kiel, Germany, and street maps of an unknown foreign city were found on Ochigava's phone. When questioned by two FBI agents, Ochigava stated that he had a PhD, and that he had worked in Russia as an economist some time before. The man also stated that he had not slept for three days, and seemed to have no idea what was going on: according to the FBI report, he did not remember how he got on the plane in Copenhagen, nor how he got there or what he was doing in the Danish city. Ochigava further reported that perhaps he had a plane ticket to the United States, but he wasn't sure. In short, he didn't have the faintest idea how he got to Los Angeles.

The FBI continues to investigate: all possible leads are open. Ochigava is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, awaiting a court appearance later this month.