The images from the surveillance cameras immortalized Filippo’s black Fiat Grande Punto, in which his ex-girlfriend Giulia should also be present. And there is a mystery about the journey taken

Where are Giulia and Filippo? Are they both okay? And why is the car they are traveling in taking a route that the investigators cannot explain? From the surveillance images that immortalized the Filippo’s black Fiat Grande Punto you can understand the certain journey completed from the car, which is supposed to carry both ex-boyfriends. But for the investigators the path remains one mystery.

The investigators continue the search for the two ex-boyfriends, who vanished into thin air after a last meeting. The two would be on board Filippo Turetta’s black Fiat Grande Punto. There are many reports, but also certain sightings.

Your car has been registered since automatic license plate detection system at the border with Austria. For the investigators this is a credible lead. In the evening the embassy in Vienna had issued a letter to the six consulates to pay maximum attention.

Filippo knows these areas well, being passionate about the mountains: he spent many holidays here. The firefighters, the mountain rescue and the Guardia di Finanza are looking for his car in the Sesto Dolomites area, in the upper Pusteria Valley, but there are no traces.

Yesterday a DNA sample to Giulia’s sister. Traces of blood were found in a car park in Fossò. The results could arrive in the next few days to understand whether or not it could be the young girl’s blood.

Sightings of Filippo’s black Fiat Grande Punto lead to Austria

In addition to sightings and reports, we continue to look for traces of the two 22-year-olds missing since last Saturday. Shreds of fabrics were also found on the bed of the Muson river, in Stigliano. Another finding under forensic scrutiny.

Giulia’s family does not lose hope. Stefano Tigano, their lawyer, explains: