The magical world of 'Harry Potter' moves to Peru in 'The Mystery of the Orb', a Peruvian short film produced by Keel Teve. This short became very popular months ago due to the great staging that was shown in its trailer, which emulated the fantasy and mystery captured in the famous saga created by JK Rowling. Its launch also gave rise to many fans of the franchise to welcome the creation of various projects related to the original story, because our country is mentioned on several occasions in the British writer's books.

Do you want to enjoy this wonderful audiovisual piece made in Cusco? In this note we tell you how to watch this short film ONLINE, which promises to be the beginning of a path full of a lot of magic.

Where to watch 'The Mystery of the Orb' ONLINE?

'The mystery of the orb'Peruvian short film directed by Alexander Accostupawho worked alongside Alex Floresexecutive director of Quilla Teve, It can be seen ONLINE and FREE on the YouTube channel of the natural producer from Quillabamba, a city located in the province of La Convencion, in Cusco. To see the short, we leave you the link HERE.

As communicated Keel Teve through their official social networks, 'The mystery of the orb' It premiered online and for the entire country on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

About 33 people worked on the footage, including actors and support staff, according to Alex Flores. “Several people were involved so that the short had that realism. We delete elements, add a digital sphere and rays. To make it look credible we also added LED lights, among other works,” the executive director told Radio Quillabamba.

This is the second product of Keel Tevewhich released its first film, 'Condenado', in May 2023. Likewise, they are working on their new project, 'Inca Gods', an adventure, fiction and fantasy story that would come out in 2024.

When was 'The Mystery of the Orb' released?

Even though it just premiered nationwide, 'The mystery of the orb' It was officially launched on November 17, 2023 in Quillabamba. Unfortunately, due to inconveniences with the Provincial Municipality of La Convencion, as the production company points out in its statement, the short could not be screened at the Quillabamba Municipal Theater, as planned.

'The Mystery of the Orb' shows us the dispute between two powerful sides looking for a powerful object. Photo: composition LR/Facebook Quilla Teve

Likewise, a special event was held for the premiere of the short film in the city of Cusco on December 30 of last year, in which a themed party was held with fans of 'Harry Potter'who arrived dressed according to the occasion.

What is the short film 'The Mystery of the Orb' about?

“Two aurors, by orders of the Ministry of Magic, go in search of a powerful object. But when they find it, they will be attacked by evil beings who plan the destruction of magical society,” says the official synopsis of 'The mystery of the orb' and which was shared by Quilla Teve.

