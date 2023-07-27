The origin of the Moon is a clear example of how myths precede science. Because mythology wanted a titan named Thea to crash into her own mother, that is, against Gaea, to give birth to her daughter Selene from the rubble caused by the collision. After all, creation is “a women’s issue,” says the French astronomer Fatoumata Kébé in the book of the moon (Blackie), a tribute to our natural satellite.

The aforementioned book has been written with agile prose and with a pleasant simplicity that combines scientific data with fables and ancient legends. Without leaving the mythological example that leads us to identify Gaea with the Earth and Selene with the Moon, science continues without finding an explanation for the mysterious origin of the Moon. However, the hypothesis accepted today is the one that takes us back to four thousand five hundred and sixty million years ago, more or less, when the hypothetical planet Tea collided with the Earth and the debris from the impact rotated forming a ring around it. Land.

Perhaps the tilt of the Earth comes from that impact; and, perhaps, the debris that formed the ring around the Earth would end up merging and giving rise to the Moon, an enormous satellite, much bigger and closer than the one that appears before our eyes when it fills up on summer nights. “Terrifying”, says Kébé in his book, to later tell us how the surface of the Moon was covered with volcanoes and that it was a secondary effect of the force of gravity called the tidal force, which caused the Earth to reduce its rotation speed . With it, the days became longer.

In turn, the Earth caused an increase in the Moon’s rotation, which also caused the Moon to move away from the Earth. In this plan, Kébé is illustrating us about the equinoxes and the magnitude and age of the tides, going through Newton’s apple, Laika the dog and even Stanley Kubrick himself. But, if there is a brief note loaded with intensity in this book, it is undoubtedly the one that tells us about the bore, a magical phenomenon that occurs at the mouth of some rivers; a waterfall that rises against the direction of the flow of the river or the current of the bay.

One of the rivers where you can watch the show, even enjoy it with a surfboard, is the Qiantang, in southeast China. Its giant wave, named the Silver Dragon, is considered the largest tidal wave in the world, reaching heights of up to 9 meters and a speed of 40 km/h. Chinese mythology wanted King Qian of the Tang dynasty to reduce this “Sea Spirit” with the help of five hundred archers and three thousand arrows.

This book is full of dragons, titans, and fantastic literature, a gallery of myths that reflects the issue that brings us here; the same one that leads science to seek the question to which our world is the answer. In short: a very entertaining book, totally recommended to read during these holidays.

