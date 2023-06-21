Rome accident, the yellow memory card disappeared

The investigations of the investigators continue to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the tragic car accident that took place in Rome on June 14 in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life.

Yesterday, Tuesday 20 June, the investigators heard from the child’s mother, who was driving the Smart that collided with the Lamborghini SUV rented by youtubers for a challenge, which, however, was unable to reconstruct what happened because understandably still in shock.

Meanwhile, analyzes continue on the electronic devices seized from the kids on board the SUV, while, according to what the Corriere della Seraa video would be missing from the appeal, the one shot by the camera found under the seat of the passenger compartment.

According to the newspaper inside the camera, positioned in the Lamborghini to record the highlights of the youtubers’ challenge, the memory card would be missing.

The investigations should also make use of a kinematic consultancy aimed at establishing the exact speed of the SUV: according to the lawyer of Matteo Di Pietro, founder of TheBorderline as well as driving the vehicle at the moment of impact, the Lamborghini did not exceed 80 kilometers per hour, while investigators speculate that the SUV was exceeding 100 kilometers per hour at the time of the crash.

In the meantime, again according to what the Corriere della Seratwo of the youtubers present in the car, Matteo Di Pietro and Vito Loiacono, would be abroad, “the first in Spain, the second in Turkey”.