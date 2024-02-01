Borzonasca – Cats roaming free in a hamlet of the Ligurian Apennines. The image is quite usual. But in Bevena, in the municipality of Borzonasca, the arrival of a group of cats represents a mystery. Until almost two years ago the only felines present in this location were two, among other domestic ones. Now there are about ten. And all male. The cat colony began to grow mysteriously over the past few months. Some residents even took care of it. The first arrivals went almost unnoticed.

Then when the population increased the first doubts arose, increased by the fact that all specimens are male: «In the end it's better this way because if there had been females there it would have been a problem – says Rita Zappetti, one of the residents -. But it is clear that someone has decided that Bevena becomes a place to bring the cats that now roam around the houses. What we fear is that this transfer of felines may continue.”

Local residents took care of some of the cats, a couple were even treated. «In general they enjoy good health but sometimes fights occur between them and they get injured – continues Rita Zappetti -. Wild life is more complicated than domestic life. We try to look after them even if they don't come near us. But it is clear that this is an anomalous situation. We have already alerted the Municipality, Enpa and the police.”