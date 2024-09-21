Scientists have revealed the secret of the lead sarcophagus under Notre Dame Cathedral

Scientists have uncovered the mystery of a lead sarcophagus discovered in 2022 by archaeologists under Notre Dame Cathedral. About this writes Smithsonian magazine.

In 2022, two lead-lined sarcophagi were found under the cathedral. One of them, according to an inscription, contained the body of a wealthy and influential priest, Antoine de la Porta. The skeleton in the second sarcophagus was deformed, indicating the occupation of the deceased, which, according to scientists, was horse riding.

According to researchers, the body with the deformed skeleton belongs to the French Renaissance poet Joachim du Bellay, who once rode from Paris to Rome on horseback.

In May, Le Parisien reported that the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral was nearing completion. That same month, French President Emmanuel Macron promised that the Catholic church would open to visitors in December.