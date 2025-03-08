The mystery was revealed in 2018, which already played. In May, the French coroner Philippe Charlier destroyed from a mandoble that, until recently, it was the great mystery of World War II: the alleged flight of Adolf Hitler of Berlin little … before the arrival of the Soviet army. The good Frenchman did after analyzing the last remains of the ‘Führer’: a skull that Vladimir Putin keeps with zeal in Russia and that, for years, has been a source of misgivings among historians. «The teeth are authentic, there is no doubt. Our study shows that he died in 1945, ”the professor told the AFP agency.

Thus ended decades and decades of Dimes and diretes about death – or not – of Adolf Hitler. «We can end all the conspiracy theories about rush. He did not flee to Argentina in a submarine, he is not in a secret base of Antarctica, or on the dark side of the moon, ”said Charlier.

As much as it hurts to the conspiracy, the version of their suicide and the burning of the remains of Hitler and Eva has been the most raised by historians and the press of the time. The clearest example is that ABC himself, which covered the entire Second World War through its pages, dropped it in April 1945 and, months later, he insisted again: «A sergeant of the SS has confirmed that he witnessed how Hitler took a shot and Eva Braun poisoned orally on the afternoon of April 30. Also that their bodies were burned shortly after in the bunker of the Foreign Ministry ».

What cannot be denied is that the whereabouts of the remains of these great hierarchs have always been surrounded by a fog of secrecy. After being found, in May 1945, they were provisionally buried in a forest near the German city of Rathenow. The objective was to prevent its place of eternal rest from becoming a pilgrimage center for extremists or former members of the SS. Why weren’t they then incinerated to end the problem definitively? As explained in the sixties Orlovski, a former Red Army officer to Black and Black magazine, due to operability problems. Neither, nor less:

«In 1945 I was commissioned by the special task of monitoring the bodies of Hitler and Eva Braun, and of organizing their identification. We knew that Stalin doubted suicide and believed that the ‘Führer’ had escaped. We did not burn them because, in 1945, there was no crematorium on the way. The bones cannot burn spraying them with gasoline. A higher temperature is needed ».

The trip continues

There they remained until February 21, 1946, when they were transferred by the same Russians to a secret enclave located in a military base in the Soviet area of ​​Eastern Germany. The place turned out to be the city of Magdeburg, southwest of Berlin. The problem, as Orlovski himself explained to the magazine, was that, when the location jumped into the media, the tomb became a place of Nazi pilgrimage: “The place of the graves was periodically guarded, but one day we realized that someone had tried to excavate the earth.” That is why the continuous comings and goings.

More than three decades of rest later, and in the middle of the Cold War, the director of the KGB, Yuri Andrópov, requested permission to exhume the remains of all the leaders and end them. As it was made public less than a decade ago, the Government allowed the agent to undertake this task and Hitler’s bones, Eva Braun and the Goebbels marriage were unearthed and incinerated in the city of Schönebeck. The operation was done in a simple, but effective way: on an impromptu pyre in a field. It was the last goodbye of the dictator.

Little by little, what remained of them was undone until there were only a few ashes that were thrown into the river. Once again, the goal was to prevent someone from discovering their whereabouts; To end the magnetism that, even after death, could generate the ‘Führer’ among his followers. This was stated by ABC in a report published in 2009: «The incineration was carried out on April 4, 1970 in a dated 11 kilometers from Magdeburg. The ashes were thrown to the Biederitz River. All this was discussed for the first time in Russia in September 1992, when a documentary about the dictator’s death was shown on television.

However, Russian intelligence services decided to keep a final memory for their personal collection: Adolf Hitler’s alleged skull, which had a bullet hole in the jaw. The skull in question was hidden until 2000, when Vladimir Putin allowed him to be exhibited in an exhibition with a hundred declaced documents about the third Reich. The plan did not go as well as he would have wanted, because a professor of archeology at the University of Connecticut named Nick Bellantoni said that, after having achieved a piece of this relic in uniquely, he had discovered that he was not of a man, but of a young woman. Russia, as expected, accused him of lying.

The controversy with the skull remained until the last decade, when the Gallic and his team got access to the skull and subjected him to several tests to establish his origin. The conclusions were decisive and arrived thanks to the dental prostheses: the remains were of Adolf Hitler. Mystery resolved, although with seventy years of delay. Or that has been used at the official level, since both the expert and the essay in which he told the details of his finding – the death of Hitler’ – have received a number of criticism equivalent to the importance of the finding.