The mystery of the house of time: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 17 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, The Mystery of the House of Time, a 2018 film directed by Eli Roth, will be broadcast. The film is the film adaptation of the 1973 novel The Magic Clock written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

1955. After the death of his parents, the young Lewis Barnavelt moves from New York to the imaginary town of New Zebedee, going to live in the house of his uncle Jonathan Barnavelt. He immediately turns out to be very eccentric. The house also looks very creepy; it is also full of watches. Here Lewis makes the acquaintance of his uncle’s nice neighbor, Mrs. Florence Zimmerman, who often offers her help. As the days go by, Lewis begins to notice strange phenomena inside the house: stained glass windows that change and furniture that moves. In the new school he is ignored and humiliated by all his classmates, but not by Tarby, a little boy who temporarily proves to be a friend. One night Lewis wakes up and follows his uncle, who is holding an ax. Thinking that his uncle wants to kill him, he runs away in terror; but Jonathan reassures him, finally explaining the truth. He tells him that he is a sorcerer, good but not very skilled and that Mrs. Zimmermann is also a witch, better than him but lately seems to have lost power. The previous owner of the house, Isaac Izard, an old colleague of his, was himself a sorcerer. However, after returning from the war he had changed, becoming evil; a year earlier he had accidentally killed himself and his wife Selena. The house was then passed to Jonathan; inside Isaac had hidden a clock, the ticking of which seems to come from every wall. Now Jonathan is looking for him to destroy him, convinced that it is nothing good. The uncle also wants to train Lewis to become a sorcerer.

The mystery of the house of time: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of The Mystery of the House of Time, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jack Black: Jonathan Barnavelt

Cate Blanchett: Florence Zimmerman

Owen Vaccaro: Lewis Barnavelt

Kyle MacLachlan: Isaac Izard

Colleen Camp: Mrs. Hanchett

Renée Elise Goldsberry: Selena Izard

Vanessa Anne Williams: Rose Rita Pottinger

Sunny Suljic: Tarby Corrigan

Lorenza Izzo: Mrs. Barnavelt

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Mystery of the House of Time on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 17 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.