Luck seemed like a divine force pulling the strings of the match. He punished Barça and Granada. He first benefited the home team and finally took the candy away to give it to a Barça that had been delivered. And finally he was happy, aware that this stumbling victory means more than a simple Cup feat. Barça in recent years was not capable of these comebacks. This Koeman team taught itself a lesson in moral fortitude. Misfortune is not always conjugated as a destiny but as an accident, a mountain of ice through which you have to climb on the trail of your mistakes.

It was an invigorating competition, also from the point of view of football itself. No player, from either team, gave up. But there was a holy trinity that was conjured to execute the comeback. Messi, Griezmann, Pedri. That trio already knows it can. The trio that didn’t give up. Alba was the one coming behind, with the force. The spell lasted a quarter of an hour. In fifteen minutes Barça had drowned, in fifteen minutes he was resurrected.