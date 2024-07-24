Argentina’s reserves, held by its Central Bank, include almost two million troy ounces of gold, valued at around 4.5 billion dollars. But where is this gold? Was it taken out of the country in whole or in part? For what purpose? Official information only partially answers these questions. The government of the far-right Javier Milei admitted the recent transfer of gold abroad, but did not specify the amounts, destination or purpose. Neither did the Central Bank itself. In a scenario of financial instability, and with the Executive needing to accumulate reserves, the decision generated suspicions and speculation, as well as fears of possible embargoes in the face of legal proceedings initiated by external creditors.

The news about the transfer of gold was not officially revealed. The information came from the union of bank workers, known as La Bancaria. Its head, Peronist deputy Sergio Palazzo, presented a request under the Law of Access to Public Information for the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) to detail “if there are operations of sending gold bullion abroad during the month of June.” In particular, he asked to know if there were transfers of gold on the 7th and 28th of last month through the transport company Lumil and the airline British Airways. He also requested to know the quantities involved, their destination, and the officials and administrative procedures involved.

The BCRA has 30 days to respond and has not yet done so. But last Friday, the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, acknowledged that the operation was carried out. “It is a very positive move, because today you have gold in the BCRA, which is like having a property inside that cannot be used for anything. If you have it outside, you can obtain returns,” he said in an interview with the La Nación + channel. “It is much better to keep it outside, where you get paid something,” he added.

His words suggested that the purpose of the shipment – ​​possibly to London or Basel, according to speculation – was to deposit the gold and earn interest. In that case, the return is very low and many economists warned that the logistics of the transfer, with the required insurance, did not justify the operation.

Also without giving details, Milei later hinted that the transfer of gold would be related to the possibility of using it as collateral to take out a bridge loan, known as Repo (by its name in English, repurchase agreement). The president said that Argentina already has the dollars available to pay the interest payments due on its foreign debt in January for some 1.6 billion dollars. He also said that a Repo has been agreed to pay off the capital owed for some 3 billion dollars.

If the transport of gold has that purpose, the government’s bet would consist of trying to reassure the financial markets and seeking from now on a reduction in the country’s risk, which currently prevents it from taking out credit. The downside of resorting to gold is that it suggests that Argentina does not have liquid assets and is forced to resort to its most precious treasure.

Criticisms and risks

The main opposition force, the Peronist alliance Unión por la Patria, criticized the lack of official information in a statement from its block of deputies and demanded that the president of the BCRA, Santiago Bausili, “urgently” explain “why they took the gold, how much they took, for what purpose, what risk the operation entails and whether it is possible to seize it, while it is in transit or in the bank wherever it was sent.” The Government of the Province of Buenos Aires, the largest and most populated district in the country, also joined the claim. “Taking gold out of our country involves risks that gold does not have when it is in the reserves of the vaults of the Central Bank. For example, it can be used as an asset, in the case of an embargo against the republic,” said the Minister of Government of Buenos Aires, Carlos Bianco.

Among economists, some voices supported the measure as a normal operation in the world to obtain profit from reserves. “Under normal conditions, I think it is best to have gold abroad, it is more useful for the Central Bank and better for Argentines’ dollar deposits,” observed Fausto Spotorno, director of the Business School of the Argentine University of Business. “The way to use gold abroad to provide liquidity is to use it as collateral for short-term loans. Alternatively, it can be sold to obtain dollars,” he added, although he admitted the existence of risks of embargo.

Other economists considered the measure to be downright inconvenient. “It goes against the international trend of the last two decades, which shows that many top-tier countries are looking to accumulate gold in anticipation of an eventual disruption of the global order,” warned Ricardo Aronskind, researcher and professor at the National University of General Sarmiento. Former Economy Minister Martín Guzmán pointed out that, if Milei’s objective is to use the gold to obtain a Repo loan, it would be “like pawning grandma’s jewelry”: “You give the gold in exchange for dollars. Then you have to return the dollars to get the gold back. If you don’t have the dollars, the pawn shop (in this case, an international bank) keeps the gold,” he warned.

The embargoes

The risk of national reserves suffering a judicial attack is linked to the international creditor lawsuits that the country faces, with adverse rulings and requests for embargoes in cases related to the nationalization of the oil company YPF in 2012 and the default in 2001. In Argentina, the retention of the Libertad frigate 12 years ago in Ghana is still remembered, in response to a claim by investor funds that was ultimately rejected. There are also retentions of funds that involved other nations, such as the case of Venezuela in 2019, when the Bank of England rejected the legitimacy of the Government of Nicolás Maduro to dispose of 30 tons of gold deposited by that country.

In principle, judicial precedents indicate that the reserves of a central bank are not subject to seizure. “The BCRA won all the lawsuits for seizures,” recalled Jorge Carrera, a doctor in Economics and researcher at Conicet, former vice president of the Central Bank. But, he pointed out, “they are always long and costly lawsuits,” and until they are resolved, the resources remain immobilized. “The key is to demonstrate that the BCRA acts for its own benefit.” motu proprio “The best strategy is not to follow the central bank’s needs and objectives and not to follow the instructions of the National Executive Power. The assets of the national government are always those targeted in lawsuits to be seized, so it is important to maintain the differentiation.” In this sense, the best strategy would not include statements by the president and the Minister of Economy about the transfer of gold, while the bank has not yet made it public. Nor would it include the fact that until last December, Minister Caputo and Bausili, the head of the BCRA, were partners in a consulting firm.

