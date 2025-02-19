The Madrid firefighters were found on Tuesday afternoon with an unusual situation: they received a warning that a goat caught in a poyete (more specifically on the condenser of an air conditioning) from a fifth floor of a building of a building of a building of a building of a building of a building of a building of a building Villaverde (Madrid).

While this is one of the tasks that firefighters perform, since they also dedicate themselves to animal rescue, the incredible thing about this story is that No one knows where the goat has come fromand most importantly, nobody knows how it has been able to reach the fifth floor of the block.

It was a neighbor who, stunned with the situation, decided to contact the emergency services of Madrid. Apparently, The house is empty And no one lives there, which makes the situation even more strange.

The Firefighters proceeded to rescue the goat calming it with carrots and positioning a table that connected the house with the condenser, so that it could reach the terrace of the house by its own foot.

Once the rescue is over and the animal put to good collection, the emergency veterinary service of Madrid (Sevemur) has been responsible for Find a home suitable for ruminant.