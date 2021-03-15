That of ‘Once upon a time …’ no longer takes effect. If a book tries to catch a reader, it must take care in that first paragraph, in that first line almost, which, in case of success, will envelop it with the effect of a carnivorous plant from which it will only be able to escape, exhausted and pleased, when it arrives. to the last page. The assortment of literary showcases can be the first hook to enter a bookstore in search of a good read. Once inside, it is difficult to avoid the temptation to review the news and browse the volumes, which are piled up in towers and crowded on the shelves. Surely we look first at the well-known authors, the most publicized ones … but, suddenly, a new title or a cover with a suggestive image catches our attention. Who is the author? What story does it tell? The promotional strip warns that it is already in the sixth edition, the synopsis on the back cover is promising, on the flaps, a brief biography of the writer refers us to other works already published … It arouses our interest. But will it hook me? Possibly there is no more consistent and reliable reference than reading the first paragraphs to know if that story will inevitably catch us or, on the contrary, will make us give up before reaching the second page.

We have asked five Spanish authors of great commercial and critical success to reveal some of their strategies to seduce the reader from that first page.

EVA GARCÍA SÁENZ DE URTURI

«I use strong phrases and strong and powerful words»

The last winner of the Planeta Prize confesses that she works hard on that first and decisive first paragraph and that, in that effort, she learned a lot from Gabriel García Márquez. The Alava author admits that she rewrote the paragraph of ‘Aquitania’ six times, the work that has given her the award, and that she followed the advice of the Colombian teacher.

“As he explains, it is decisive because it provides the first impact, which is decisive, and the dramatic premise.” To achieve this goal, he uses “forceful phrases and strong, powerful words that leave a residue” in order to definitely attract attention. It has succeeded. The trilogy ‘The White City’ managed to attract a million readers and his latest work is the best-selling in the history of the award with which it has been recognized.

The author’s recommendation:

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, by Gabriel García Marquez ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ is the reference because “at the beginning it already tells you how the character will end and defines him emotionally.” Something similar happens in Herman Melville’s ‘Moby Dick’, which sets out an account of the protagonist’s tortured personality in a handful of lines. «We judge very quickly. I know from the beginning if it will interest me or not “, admits Eva García Sáenz de Urturi, and says that we no longer have as much time as in the times of ‘War and Peace’, which begins its dramatic part after long descriptions. But what are you looking for at that starting point? “I need the tone to attract me and for there to be a voice of my own.”

IBON MARTÍN

“I like the mix of exceptional settings and a very strong tension”

Ibon Martín is the author of hiking guides and he usually places his stories in small microcosms, villages with special charm. This Gipuzkoan writer likes to start with the malicious contrast between the exhibition of a wonderful landscape and an unexpected blow.

“I usually start by providing a location and, a priori, the story does not seem like a crime novel,” explains the writer. “I try to make whoever reads that description feel attracted to the place and even want to be there.” His latest novel, ‘La hora de las gaviotas’ begins its journey in a seemingly unfavorable setting for ‘noir’ as the Alarde de Fuenterrabía. “Then comes the slap in the form of murder,” he reveals without counting more so as not to make ‘spoilers’.

And he explains that, in this literary genre, it is necessary to start “up” to get hooked. That is, “that the reader intuits what he is going to find, the mixture of exceptional scenarios and a very strong tension,” he advises.

The author’s recommendation:

‘Fields of London’, by Martin Amis It has nothing to do with the type of work he carries out, but he assures that the beginning of ‘Campos de Londres’, by Martin Amis, shook him. “It is devastating because the story begins in the first person and tells you that she, a woman, is the victim and that she knows her murderer, that she will look for him and flirt with him,” he says. The writer opts for starts that print a fast pace, “that are as original as possible and make me understand that I will read something different; and is that the majority of crime novels – he warns – are copies ».

ANTONIO MERCERO

«I like to catch the spectator from the chest and not let go»

The ‘hook’, the hook that director Steven Spielberg claims for a movie, must also be found in a novel. “In the first paragraphs I intend to present the subject and reveal the background,” says Antonio Mercero, an author who opts for the connection between police intrigue and the exposition of a social issue. ‘Pleamar’, his next novel, begins with the appearance on the computer screen of two ‘youtubers’ bound and crying. Real or one more ‘fake’? The story starts from tension and, in parallel, proposes a reflection on the influence of social networks.

“I like to hold the viewer by the chest and not let go,” confesses the author, who is also a screenwriter of series such as ‘Lobos’ and ‘Hospital Central’.

The author’s recommendation:

‘Cometierra’, by Dolores Reyes Gabriel García Márquez’s shadow is long and fruitful. Antonio Mercero also recognizes himself influenced by the tragic fate of Santiago Nasar (‘Chronicle of an unciada death’), who, on the day of his death, got up at half past five to await the arrival of the bishop. But he also mentions closer and less known cases such as the novel ‘Cometierra’, by Dolores Reyes, which unfolds with a concise but highly dramatic dialogue. “It explodes in your face,” he warns.

JAVIER CASTILLO

“Let it start at its peak or with a striking image”

A picture is worth a thousand words. And in our contemporary culture the phrase acquires greater force. How to overcome the vision of a naked man carrying the head of a young woman in his hand? The Malaga-born author Javier Castillo thus opened the complex mystery of ‘The day that sanity was lost’, his first work and which became a massive success. “I enjoy a novel when it begins at its highest point or with a shocking image that drags you inward because you want to know and understand, you have no other choice.” He believes that literature needs to capture attention and maintain that concern without losing heart. In a few weeks he will publish his next novel, entitled ‘The game of the soul’.

The author’s recommendation:

‘The Da Vinci Code’, by Dan Brown Dan Brown’s story in ‘The Da Vinci Code’ begins with an individual running through the Louvre in the direction of the Mona Lisa painting. How did you get there? Why are you running? You ask yourself a lot of questions and, inevitably, it leads you to a world of your own, ”says Javier Castillo. I would also highlight ‘Lost’, by Gillian Flynn, “for its immediate ability to overwhelm you with simple phrases and introduce you to a different psychology.”

SUSANA MARTÍN GIJÓN

“You have to start strong, there will be time later for descriptions”

Susana Martín Gijón, the creator of Annika Kaunda, an Extremaduran police officer of Namibian origin, does not like to waste time. The result can be seen in ‘Species’, his latest installment, which has received excellent reviews. “You have to start strong from the first page, the first scene, the first paragraph,” he warns and claims that there will be time for descriptions. “In the minute one there has to be some twist that forces us to be awake.” But the tricks for the narrative to seduce us are not at odds, in his opinion, with addressing such serious issues as feminism or the treatment we give to animals as products for mere consumption. “I like that the characters take the reins and move and decide their pace and direction.”

The author’s recommendation: