In 2007, a girl walking along the shores of a Salish beach in Canada stumbled upon a missing shoe. It happened on August 20 of that year, and the little girl was enjoying the end of summer with his family.

However, this discovery would change a quiet day with his family enjoying the sea, when turning the shoe over, he discovered that it still had the foot of a human. A foot completely separated from the rest, since there were no traces of the body.

Since that episode, the beaches of Vancouver in Canada and the State of Washington on the northwestern coast of the United States have been periodically besieged by the arrival of dismembered feet. With the complaint Before the authorities of the first foot found, he began an investigation, which was just beginning when another foot was reported, this time in Vancouver.

This shoe brought with it new information for the case, since the brand of the shoe was not the same as the previous one found. It couldn’t even belong to the same person, since foot size was far from the other.

For the residents of these beaches, the theories were piling up; they suspected that it could be a ritual, a ‘performance’ or joke with special effects. But the one that most capsizing generated was, without a doubt, the suspicion that he could be a serial killer.

Vancouver Pier, Canada.

The official investigation continued, but several months passed before any more dismembered feet turned up. But in the middle of winter, in February of the following year, another foot with its corresponding socks and shoes was sighted.

So it was happening, and over the years 21 shoes were accumulated, with dismembered feet. In total, until 2016, there were 15 feet in the Canadian area and 6 in the US coast. With a sample of this magnitude, it should have been possible to establish a modus operandi, if it was a case of serial murders.

But it was far from reality, since there were men’s and women’s feet, left and right shoes. With these variations it was not possible to have clarity of a criminal profile. What all the feet shared, however, was that they had not been cut with tools, but rather appeared to have been ripped from the body.

the mystery is solved

Thanks to the people-search DNA bank, it was possible to identify the identities of the owners of some of these feet. Another detail could be confirmed that related to the victims of this sordid dismemberment, several had disappeared during depressive episodes. Suspicion began to turn to the possibility that they were suicides.

The answer to this mystery of the lost shoes, it may be that by throwing themselves into the sea, these people were left at the mercy of the elements. In the water live species of scavenger fish that usually attack by the joints, and with their constant bites, they completely separated the feet from the bodies that sank in the waves.

The Canadian Police Research Center maintains that it is likely that the feet reach the shores of the beaches due to the peculiarities of the footwear. The waves ended drag shoes, due to its weight, towards the narrow coasts between the two countries.

Analysis of the shoes recovered in the investigation. Photo: Canadian Mounted Police

a new find

Now, in 2019 a new foot was found, something that had not happened for three years. It was found in the strait of Puget Sound, on a beach in the United States. Thanks to DNA records, was able to identify that it came from a young woman who had disappeared three years earlier.

