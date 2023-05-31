The mystery of Giulia Tramontano’s disappearance and the doubts of her family: what the boyfriend said in the complaint

These are hours of great agony and despair that the family members of are experiencing Julia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared on Sunday 28 May. The first of her to be alarmed was her mother, since she did not receive a phone call from her that morning.

Family members living in Naples, left and traveled all night to arrive in Senago, a municipality located in the province of Milan. The 29-year-old had moved here together with the fiancéabout 5 years ago.

Work as real estate agent for a well-known company. The boy on the other hand, works like bartender in a club in Milan. From his story he left the house on Sunday morning and it was on this occasion that he saw Giulia for thelast time.

Once back home, the 29-year-old was gone. Her mother was alarmed as her phone turned out to be worn out and gave no signal. There he always called on holidays, but that morning he never received his call.

The girl in her last message to a friend wrote: “I’m upset, I’m going to sleep!” From what some family members say, he had had one quarrel with her fiancé, since she had discovered one of hers parallel relationship.

Parents persuaded the young man to stick out complaint. The possibility is that she disappeared between the Sunday morning and afternoon of that same day.

Giulia Tramontano’s yellow investigations

In the report to the agents, the boy said he went out on foot, perhaps in overalls, having a belly. Also, it lacks the passportone of his ATM and it would also seem a certain amount of money, approximately 500 Euros. Her relatives believe that something bad has happened to her. They stated:

He had never shown signs of suffering, nor willingness to abandon Senago. We have no idea where it might be. For us she is a sunny and problem-free girl.

Station agents Rho and Senago all the investigations of the case are carrying out. They listened to her boyfriend and also her relatives. They’re working relentlessly to get useful news on this mysterious disappearance.