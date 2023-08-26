The mystery behind the disappearance of Erika Bravi, the 45-year-old mother who has been missing from Marseille for a month

It turns out to be a mystery the disappearance of Erika Good, the young mother who disappeared from Marseille a month ago. Her parents don’t believe at all in the hypothesis of a voluntary removal and are convinced that someone is hurting her.

In fact they say they are anxious and distressed by what they are experiencing. Especially since they don’t know what is her success and why they no longer hear from him.

From what emerged the woman who lived in the municipality of Forlihad moved to Marseille for about 5 years. With her was her ex-husband of Moroccan origins and the two children aged 18 and 12.

About a year ago the couple had decided to to divorce. She worked as a cook and recently together with her eldest son was looking for one new house in which to go to live.

On the afternoon of last July 25, the first ad get alarmed it was just the 18 year old. The latter on that occasion had an appointment with his mother to see a house, but his mother didn’t show up never presented.

He tried to contact her several times, but since that day they have totally lost all of her tracks. From that day the investigators started the investigation, but to date there is still no news of the 45-year-old.

The new statements from Erika Bravi’s mother

Rita Ciafardinithe woman’s mother, in a short interview with the newspaper The Rest of the Pug, she says anxious and worried. You don’t believe the hypothesis ofvoluntary removal. The lady said:

He never detached himself from his children, he would never leave them. Plus he has no passport. I believe that there is someone involved, someone who has done or is harming her. Erika can’t have disappeared like this, into thin air, alone.