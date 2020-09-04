Scientists have uncovered the mystery of the death of the civilization of Easter Island, the results of the study are published on the portal Phys.org.

Experts believe that climate and ecosystem changes have caused the demise of Easter Island’s civilization. These factors affected the ability to produce food. Also, the amount of precipitation on the island gradually decreased.

The islanders tried to adapt to climate change, gradually moving from a complex society, which erected huge idols, to an agrarian one.

Earlier, scientists have solved the riddle of stone idols from Easter Island. About two thousand years ago, the Polynesian civilization Rapanui lived on the island, leaving behind stone moai idols.