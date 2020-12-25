The corona virus has spread across Germany. But some circles can come up with remarkably low case numbers. Which are these – and why does Corona have no chance there?

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : A few districts are far less affected than the rest.

: A few districts are far less affected than the rest. During the rest of the republic difficult with the virus and the new Coronavirus mutation * fights, the numbers in some circles are well below average.

Munich – Overcrowded hospitals and new ones every day Corona*Records? It does not look the same everywhere as in large parts of the Federal Republic. In some circles, Corona apparently has no chance – they defy the second wave. While some districts in Germany would be happy with incidence values ​​of 100 and others even exceed 500, in a few districts the incidence is below 40. And on the country’s deep red Corona map, these places remain blue or colorless: They are the “Corona cold spots. “

Of the currently ten districts with a seven-day incidence below 50 the district of Uelzen (Lower Saxony) is the one with the lowest incidence. It is currently 29.2 there. The wider circles are Emden (Lower Saxony), Rostock (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), Plön (Schleswig-Holstein), Wittmund (Lower Saxony), Zweibrücken (Rhineland-Palatinate), Wesermarsch (Lower Saxony), Leer (Lower Saxony) and Northeim (Lower Saxony). Almost all of the districts have one thing in common: They are in the north of the republic. Until recently, this also included the Schleswig-Flensburg district, the second northernmost district in the state. District Administrator Wolfgang Buschmann suspected that the situation on the Baltic Sea could help his district, but also the fact that his health department placed contact persons “under very strict quarantine” from the start and then monitored them closely, “he said world.

Low settlement could play a role – or the longer preparation time

The low population could also play into the cards for the districts. With 64 inhabitants per square kilometer, the area there is very sparsely populated. Where there are few people, it is easy to keep your distance. Here, too, those responsible refer to their own efforts: The group “strictly follows the recommendations recommended by the RKI Prevention and infection control measures (structured contact tracking, quarantine measures) with the aim of breaking chains of infection ”, said a press spokeswoman for Focus. But she also said: “An attempt to explain the lower number of infections compared to other counties would be speculative. “

But the low population density contrasts with the low incidence in the Rostock district. Like Uelzen, this is currently 37.8, which is the second lowest value in Germany. Lord Mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen explains this with the longer preparation time compared to Bavaria or Baden-Württemberg: "We made good use of this time," said Madsen to the German Press Agency. "That is why we may have fewer undiscovered, symptom-free infections that have spread since the first wave." The goal is now clear: "Stay coldspot." It is to be wished for him and all circles.