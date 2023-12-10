The mystery of the children’s book found near Giulia Cecchettin’s body: the bookseller reveals when he saw them and how they seemed to him

There are still so many points to clarify about the poor woman’s heartbreaking crime Giulia Cecchettin. Like for example the book with children’s illustrations found a few centimeters from his body, entitled: “Even monsters brush their teeth!”

The 22-year-old was found in the wooded area located near the Barcis lake, under a stone in a crouched position, as if standing sleeping.

Near her they found a roll of black bags, one of her moccasins, some dirty handkerchiefs and also this strange book. Indeed, we cannot even rule out the possibility that it would have been Filippo himself place it Next to her.

The bookseller who has the shop in Abano Terme, Claudio Satininterviewed by one of the correspondents of Fourth Degree he said he saw the two young men at July of this year. On Giulia and Filippo he said:

I remember his sunny smile when he saw that section of books. They seemed like a normal couple to me, he smiled at me, she told me that she was from Vigonovo, we had a chat. He took some illustrated books, most likely there was that in the middle too, it could be. He chose her for herself and paid her. I sold four copies of that book in July, perhaps including Giulia’s.

Giulia Cecchettin’s crime committed by Filippo Turetta

Giulia Cecchettin had to support hers on Thursday 16 November degree, in Biomedical Engineering. On November 11th, before leaving home, according to his teacher’s story, he had sent his last email, with all the corrections of his thesis.

However, around 6pm, her friend and ex-boyfriend came to pick her up Filippo Turetta. Their story ended in August this year, but from what emerged from the investigations, he just couldn’t accept the decision of the girl.

The two went to the shopping center together Marghera and ate at a fast food restaurant. No one knows what happened, but around 11pm, a person saw them argue near Giulia’s house. That discussion shortly thereafter led to the 22-year-old’s crime.