The mystery of the ‘Cape Texas’, the US military ship that has been sailing aimlessly for days next to the Canary Islands

A United States military ship has been sailing aimlessly near the Canary Islands for more than three days. the ship Cape Texas On January 4 at 10:00 p.m., he began making strange round trips between La Palma and Tenerife without anyone knowing what the reason was. This morning, as reported by the portal specialized in maritime affairs command bridge, He has resumed his journey, although his destination is unknown.

He Cape Texas It is a Ready Reserve Force (RRF) ship, belonging to the Department of the United States Maritime Transportation Administration. According to what the US government itself publishes on its official website, these are a subset of vessels within the National Defense Reserve Fleet that are ready to support the “rapid global deployment of US military forces.”

This erratic ship has Beaumont, Texas, as its assigned port. When activated, it reports to the United States Military Sealift Command (MSC). According to what they publish on their own official website, this military command has the mission of “enhancing the capabilities of fighting the global war.” Its fleet, they add, “provides logistical support, carries out special missions, moves military equipment, supplies combat forces, provides humanitarian aid and strategically positions combat cargo around the world.”

Belonging to a NATO member country, this military ship The Automatic Identification System (AIS) has been activated, so it is “fully identified,” he explains. command bridge. The ship left the port of Charleston (USA) on December 25, and last Friday it began to make “frequent course changes from east to west and from north to south,” at a speed of 15 and 16 knots.

Sources from the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands have indicated that the ship was “outside the territorial sea” of the country and that its strange movements were due to the fact that the ship was “making time to reach its next port.”

As this newspaper has learned, the ship did not ask to dock in the ports of the Canary Islands at any time, unlike other American ships that have called in recent weeks at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria dock. “The prevailing good weather favors a comfortable wait at economic speed between both islands,” he explains. Command bridge.

The last location published in the search engine Vessel Finder shows that the ship is now sailing at a speed of 9.6 knots east of Gran Canaria. However, it does not indicate which port it is going to.