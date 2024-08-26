In October 2013, Gerard Talavera, a researcher at the Botanical Institute of Barcelonafound three specimens of the cardera butterfly (Vanessa Cardui) on a beach in French Guiana, South America. This was a surprising find, since this lepidopteran named for feeding mainly on thistles is present in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America, almost everywhere on the planet, except in Australia, Antarctica and the South American continent. How had these butterflies arrived in French Guiana? “Their wings were quite damaged and they were lying on the sand, unable to fly,” recalls Talavera of that special moment when he began a research of more than 10 years around the world until he managed to reconstruct the incredible journey of these insects across the Atlantic Ocean, a work published this summer. in the magazine Nature.

Given their proximity, the most logical alternative would be that they had arrived in French Guiana from North America, flying over Central America and its tropical forests or through the Caribbean Sea. However, for the Catalan entomologist, this common butterfly with a wingspan of between 5 and 9 centimetres, with brown, orange, black and white wings, was already an old acquaintance and had a somewhat more radical explanation for its mysterious journey: that they had left Africa. A year earlier, Talavera, together with another CSIC researcher, Roger Vila, had put forward the hypothesis that the Vanessa Cardui The butterfly migrated every year from our continent, Europe, to sub-Saharan Africa. This idea seemed incredible because it would mean that this small winged insect would have to cross the Sahara Desert, but it was confirmed in 2016. “The cardera follows a multigenerational migratory circuit, that is, every month a new generation of butterflies replaces the previous one (adult specimens live between three and five weeks) and they make stops. Thus, every year they travel 15,000 kilometres between Scandinavia and the African equator,” Vila summarises.

Researcher Gerard Talavera shows the three butterfly specimens, placed in envelopes, just after collecting them in French Guiana, in October 2013. Gerard Talavera

Although it may not have been intuitive, after finding the specimens from French Guiana, Talavera immediately thought of Africa. “In 2013, knowing or sensing the existence of mass migratory movements across the Sahara, I thought that the most logical thing was that the three butterflies had not arrived from the USA but from Africa,” says the researcher. At the time, it was just a hunch. And the question was what kind of winds would have had to occur to make a hypothetical flight of the butterflies across the Atlantic Ocean possible.

The first thing Talavera did upon returning from his trip was to study the winds that had blown in the area prior to the discovery of the lepidopterans. With the help of the predoctoral researcher Eric Toro Delgado and over the following years, they managed to develop several complex models that combined the circulation of the winds with the physiological capacity of the butterflies. Thus, they were able to reconstruct the trajectory of the air currents thanks to the computer program HYSPLITbelonging to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the USA (NOAA). “The results showed that in the hours before the observation of the butterflies in French Guiana, the air currents had their origin on the African coast, at the height of Mauritania and Senegal. This was consistent throughout the altitude layer, from 500 to 2,000 meters. And the average speed of these winds was 27 kilometers per hour,” summarizes Toro Delgado.

“We already knew that the carderas can fly at that altitude when they migrate. They took advantage of the trade winds, the same ones that Christopher Columbus used to reach America,” says Vila. However, even if they had shown that the wind blew in favour of their crazy theory of transatlantic flight, this was not a sufficient argument to assume that the three specimens from French Guiana had carried out such a feat. Someone could have bought them on the Internet and left them there. How could they prove that they had travelled from Africa?

The research team and collaborators in Benin in 2018. From left to right: Gerard Talavera, Farid Bahleman, Roger Vila, Mattia Menchetti, Tomasz Suchan and Eude Goudegnon. Gerard Talavera

To continue putting pieces of the puzzle together, they turned to genetics. Their next step was to genetically compare those three individuals with others present in other parts of the world. To do this, they had to collect specimens of Vanessa Cardui in more than 30 countries (USA, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Malaysia, Japan, among others) until they were able to sequence the DNA of 1,200 samples. The work of sequencing the genome of these populations was carried out in the molecular laboratory directed by the prestigious biologist and entomologist Naomi Pierceat Harvard University (USA), and subsequent analyses were carried out in Barcelona. “In 2018 we had the genetic results ready and what we found was that the specimens from French Guiana belonged to the population that migrates between Europe and Africa,” says Talavera.

The African hunch was starting to look like a serious option, but there were still loose ends to prove a journey across an ocean. There was another possibility. Could it be possible that they were descendants of other butterflies that had made that journey, but at an earlier time in the past? To prove that the three specimens from French Guiana had themselves crossed the Atlantic Ocean, the researchers had to develop their own technology to track possible pollen fragments in these specimens.

The three butterflies placed in individual envelopes were sent on W. Szafer Institute of Botanyin Krakow (Poland), to the laboratory of researcher Tomasz Suchan, specialized in phylogenetics and phylogeography. The DNA of pollen from migrating butterflies had never before been sequenced using the metabarcoding technique. But, as Gerard Talavera explains, the three specimens were in the hands of a “real laboratory wizard.” The first good news was that the individuals were loaded with pollen, despite the “long journey they had hypothetically undertaken.” The second is that this pollen also pointed to Africa. “We discovered several African plants. The most abundant species we found was the Guiera senegalensisand then the Ziziphus spina-christitwo shrubs that are restricted to the sub-Saharan region and are not found anywhere else in the world,” explains Suchan. “They are species that flower between September and November, in Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, etc. Right in the area and at the time when they had to leave for South America,” adds Roger Vila.

Specimen of the Vanessa cardui butterfly in Chad. Gerard Talavera

The pieces of the puzzle fit together, but there were still a few puzzles to be solved. Where were the butterflies from the beach in French Guiana born: in Africa or in Europe? The research continued in Canada, between 2018 and 2023, where isotope geolocation specialists Clement Bataille and Megan Reich, from the University of Ottawa, made a truly surprising discovery by analysing something very small: the hydrogen and strontium isotopes present in the wings of butterflies. “When a caterpillar feeds on its host plant, the isotopic composition of which it is formed is incorporated into the caterpillar’s ​​tissue, and when the resulting butterfly emerges from its chrysalis, this isotopic composition is preserved in the wings,” explains Reich. “The wings of butterflies preserve the chemical signature of the place where they were born. The results we obtained indicate that the origin of the three butterflies examined corresponded to the area of ​​France, Spain and Portugal,” concludes Bataille.

Gerard and his team of collaborators could now claim to have demonstrated for the first time the transatlantic journey of the Vanessa Cardui. At least these three specimens had travelled 4,200 kilometres from the African coast between Western Sahara and Senegal to French Guiana. Far from reaching an end, the verification of such an amazing journey opened up countless new questions. What is such a transoceanic flight like for a butterfly? Researchers knew that lepidopterans have orientation systems that allow them to identify both the magnetic north and the position of the sun depending on the time of day. “They must have combined moments of active flight with others of flapping their wings just enough to stay in the air,” says Talavera.

Although they did not see the butterflies fly in the middle of the ocean, the researchers have even calculated energy models that show the cost of the butterfly’s energy and the distance it was able to cover. “Without the help of the wind, the butterflies could only have covered 780 kilometers. We estimate that it could have taken them between 5 and 8 days to make the trip. Although the most remarkable thing is that there were particularly favorable winds,” says Toro Delgado. After 10 years, scientists have been able to solve the great mystery of the butterflies. Vanessa Cardui appeared on the other side of the ocean, although many questions remain. To what extent was it a coincidence? Are these types of journeys more common than we think? How can the arrival of migratory insects that transmit viruses and bacteria affect an ecosystem?

