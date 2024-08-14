Have you ever wondered how the brightest galaxies in the universe are formed? Well, one of the great mysteries of astrophysics has finally been solved!

Thanks to the combined observations of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory and the telescope Soul In Chile, researchers have discovered that the extraordinary brightness of the galaxy PJ0116-24 is not due to a merger with another galaxy, as previously thought. This surprising result was published in the journal Nature Astronomy and led by the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching, Germany. Italy participated in the study with the National Institute for Astrophysics.

Brightest Galaxies: The Einstein Ring Phenomenon

Imagine looking through a telescope and seeing a nearly perfect ring of light. That’s what researchers observed: the rare spectacle of the so-called Einstein ringa gravitational lensing phenomenon that distorts and amplify the image of a distant galaxy thanks to the gravitational field of a closer intermediate galaxy. This effect, predicted from Albert Einstein, allows astronomers to study distant objects that would otherwise be invisible.

Researcher involvement

“The gravitational lensing effect makes it an almost perfect ring,” explains Filippo Mannucci of theInaf Observatory of Arcetrione of the authors of the study. “Objects similar to this one have always shown the presence of galaxy collisions. In contrast, PJ0116-24 seems to be made up of a stellar disk similar to those discovered and studied in the local Universe. This shows that this level of luminosity and similar rates of star formation can be achieved even without mergers.”

Implications of the discovery

This discovery radically changes the way we understand the formation of hyperluminous galaxies. It doesn’t always take a dramatic galaxy collision to create these incredible lights in the sky. Rather, the key lies in gas that forms starswhich is rapidly channeled toward the center of the galaxy.

Personally, I find it fascinating how the science continues to challenge our beliefs and reveal new aspects of the universe. This discovery not only offers us a new understanding of hyperluminous galaxies, but also invites us to reflect on how Still there is to be discovered in the cosmos.

What do you think of these new discoveries? Are you ready to look at the sky with new eyes? Stay tuned for more updates on the wonders of the universe and don’t miss the chance to explore the infinite possibilities that science has to offer. Stay tuned, the next big mystery could be just around the corner!