Al-Ain Court of First Instance decided to transfer the papers of the discharge case to the Public Prosecution after it was proven that the signature contained in the declaration of discharge attributed to the defendant had been forged.

In the details, a merchant filed a lawsuit against an investor, in which the ruling demanded to prove the validity of the defendant’s signature on the declaration of discharge, and to obligate the defendant to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, noting that he has been linked to the defendant with various transactions for long periods, and the defendant may obtain a number of Checks, trust receipts and indebtedness bonds, the number of which is not known, nor the amounts specified in them, but he handed them in the period between 2007 and 2019, and on January 20, 2020, you obtain from the defendant a discharge and waiver of any sums of money claimed by him, which is the acknowledgment of the case document. The defendant had the signature and fingerprint of the defendant, but he was surprised that the defendant moved several communications to demand a number of checks in his possession, and moved a number of cases to demand these amounts, and provided a document for his claim with photocopies of the acknowledgment of the subject matter of the case and a copy of its translation.

While the defendant’s defense submitted a memorandum in which it maintained the appeal of forgery on the signature and fingerprint on the document in question attributed to the defendant, and also maintained the appeal of forgery against the substance of the case, and requested at the conclusion of his pleading to accept the appeal of forgery submitted by the defendant and its investigation, and oblige the plaintiff to submit the original document The subject matter of the case, and the forensic laboratory was delegated to review the origin of this document to examine the signature with the signature and the handprint attributed to him to indicate whether or not he – the defendant – was the writer of the data, signature and fingerprint of this document, and then rejected the case, and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorneys’ fees

While the report of the forensic laboratory assigned by the court to examine the document showed that the defendant did not sign the acknowledgment document under examination, but that this signature was forged by imitation of one of his signatures, and it was not possible to compare the handwriting with data on the core of the “acknowledgment” document subject to the examination on line. The defendant is not able to write in Arabic except his name, and that the document subject of the examination does not have any technical manifestations that indicate that it has been forged or counterfeited, and the report of the Forensic Evidence Department showed that the fingerprint on the original document under examination is fully applicable to a fingerprint The left lobe of the defendant.

During the consideration of the case, the plaintiff submitted a memorandum holding that the defendant’s signature on the affidavit in question was valid, while the defendant submitted a memorandum insisting that the forensic laboratory be reassigned with the order and recommendation to write the plaintiff to indicate that the document was written in the plaintiff’s handwriting and an indication of the time interval between writing the signature on the document And writing the center of the editor’s data to prove that the fingerprint signature, if it was true and belongs to the defendant, is embezzled from the defendant before writing the document, and he asked to reject the case, while the supervising judge decided to return the commission to the criminal laboratory.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that the evidence from the laboratory report that it performed the matching according to the technical bases and concluded that the fingerprint on the acknowledgment fully matches the fingerprint of the defendant’s left thumb, and that the document under examination does not have any technical manifestations that indicate that it was forged or counterfeiting, the matter from which the court concludes that the defendant is the one who fingerprinted the acknowledgment that is the subject of the case, and the latter’s assertion that the fingerprint does not have the technical marks necessary for comparison, as well as that it was taken by mistake or unintentionally and that it was misappropriated from The defendant, because the latter did not prove the validity of what he claimed.

Regarding the request to prove the authenticity of the signature, the court indicated that the evidence from the report of the forensic laboratory delegated in the case, which the court reassures of the sufficiency of the research conducted and the soundness of the foundations on which it was built, is that the signature contained in the statement in the case is forged and is not attributed to the defendant with what the case has in its aspect related to establishing the authenticity of the case. The signature has lost its evidence, and the plaintiff’s attorney’s insistence on requesting the referral of the case for investigation and hearing witnesses to prove that the defendant signed the acknowledgment voluntarily does not affect this.

The court decided to prove the validity of the defendant’s fingerprint on the acknowledgment subject of the lawsuit, and to reserve the acknowledgment subject of the lawsuit in which the signature contained in it was proven forgery, and to send a copy of the minutes related to the forgery to the Public Prosecution to take its criminal procedures in it after this judgment becomes final, either by the lapse of the appeal deadlines or dismissal It is final in the appeal and obligated the plaintiff and the defendant to pay the expenses equally between them.



