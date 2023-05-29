the owner disappeared

A BMW owner had a bad Sunday when his car, worth over €115,000, was swept into the sea. The incident occurred on Trevaunance beach in St Agnes, Cornwall. The images show the convertible being washed a considerable distance away by the waves, possibly rendering the car unusable once out of the water. Although it is unclear who owned the car or why it was left on the beach, the St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue team were finally able to remove it from the sea at 10.19am, almost two hours after being called . Rescuers wrote on their Facebook page: ‘The team were instructed to travel to Trevaunance Beach to ensure all occupants were out of the vehicle and safe. We remained in place while recovery efforts were made and finally the car has been removed”. The post attracted unsympathetic comments, with some people commenting that the driver “should be fined”.



