Spain was beginning to emerge from the most dramatic of the covid pandemic, in May 2020, when Saimir Sula, a 31-year-old Albanian citizen, noticed that he had a fever. He went to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona to have a PCR and did not come out alive. When his body was repatriated for an autopsy, his country’s forensics could not reach conclusive results: Saimir’s body was missing his heart. After three years of lawsuits and letters between the Spanish and Albanian authorities, both are now finalizing the way to move the organ.

But how did this situation come about? Why was his heart removed? Is it really yours that they are going to transfer to Albania? All these are questions that the Prosecutor’s Office of that country wants to resolve by completing the autopsy and doing DNA tests, given the suspicion that Sula may have been a victim of organ trafficking, a hypothesis that was ruled out by the Spanish justice system.

Majlinda Sula, her sister, suspected from the beginning that something strange had happened. Saimir’s medical reports said that he was very upset and that he passed away after being restrained by hospital security guards. The autopsy, carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Catalonia (IMLCFC), concludes that death “was the result of cardiac arrest due to subcritical coronary atheromatosis” and recognizes that “the presence of bronchiolitis, fever, agitation and containment were factors that favored the outcome, causing an increase in cardiac demand”.

“Before that, he called me telling me that they were treating him badly, so I refused to sign a paper that they gave me so that he could be cremated without further ado, I informed myself and asked that the body be repatriated to Albania so that they could do the autopsy there.” Majlinda explains by phone from Barcelona, ​​where she has lived since she was a teenager.

At the same time, he put himself in the hands of lawyer Carlos Sardinero, from the El Defensor del Paciente association, to take the case for him. The lawyer explains that, despite the fact that the case has been filed twice when the judges consider that the necessary tests have been carried out to verify that Sula died of natural causes, there are many pieces that do not fit.

A spokeswoman for Hospital del Mar explains to EL PAÍS that the institution “collaborated actively from the beginning” and that the judge “ruled out any responsibility of the center.” The result of the autopsy, which was not performed at this institution, “ruled out that the death had any relation to the hospital’s actions, concluding that the death was attributable to previous pathologies suffered by the patient,” the spokesperson said.

Theoretically, Saimir’s heart is in the premises of the National Institute of Toxicology (INT). But the date that appears as the start of the tests is April 22, 17 days before the death of the Albanian, who had been living in Spain for 10 years. “They tell us it was a scoring error, but they don’t give more clarification than that. Inexplicably, the Provincial Court of Barcelona rejected the DNA test of the patient’s heart, requested by the family and by the Government of Albania. It was filed with a series of unprecedented contradictions: it was established that there were insufficient evidence to consider that the death of the patient was the result of a violent death due to the containment measures of the hospital security personnel; However, later, they said the opposite, since it was stated that the intermediate cause of his death was the agitation and containment that was practiced on him ”, Sardinero complains.

The lawyer considers that the Spanish justice is “adding darkness” to the matter by not practicing something “as quick and simple” as a DNA test. “You could quickly verify that it is his heart. They tell us that there are no reasons to do more tests, but at no time was it reported that the organ was going to be removed and, when it was done, the chain of custody was broken,” adds Sardinero.

Given these loose ends, the suspicion of the Albanian judicial authorities is that Saimir has been a victim of organ trafficking and that his heart continues to beat in the body of another person. “I don’t know if that’s it, or if the guards just beat him up and killed him. That is why we want them to do the autopsy and the DNA test, to find out the truth”, says the sister.

three years fighting

Majlinda has been battling for three years to find out what happened to her brother. First, in trials to find out the causes of death and, later, when they discovered that her body did not have a heart, to find out what had happened to this organ.

He submitted writings to both the Spanish and Albanian authorities, he has protested in both countries and in Brussels. His case is well known in Albania, his native country, and a documentary has even been recorded about him. He assures that it has not been easy for them to listen to her.

He got the Prosecutor’s Office and the Albanian authorities to request the heart in various ways, something that was ignored on two occasions by the Spanish courts. Until, in March of this year, diplomatic efforts bore fruit. After processing a letter rogatory promoted by Albania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Examining Court number 16 of Barcelona to start the repatriation of the organ.

The court’s response came this month, when it asked the INT “as urgently as possible” to communicate the form of conservation and the technical means to carry out the transfer of the heart to Albania. Once these details are finalized, the organ will travel to the country of origin and the mystery of whether it really belongs to Saimir can finally be deciphered. At the same time, Sardinero continues to battle in the courts and has filed an annulment motion for the Barcelona Court to reopen the case and rectify what he understands as “a violation of fundamental rights.”