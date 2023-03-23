Ron Kamonohashi is the most brilliant detective to come out of the prestigious Blue Institute. Yet superfine intelligence and athletic physique are not enough to make up for his worst flaw: he has never arrested a single culprit. These, in fact, on the point of capture are destined to die by suicide under mysterious circumstances. Having therefore retired to private life, the now former rising star of the investigation spends his boring days at home, isolated from the outside world, trying to repress his irrepressible desire for mysteries. One day, however, the agent will knock on his door Totomaru Isshiki, a young man with a heart of gold, unfortunately denied for the life of a detective. And here the alchemy between the two works: the criminals are finally brought to justice, but soon Ron’s dark past will come back to appear on the lives of the two investigators.

Known for elDLIVE And Tutor Hitman Reborn!as well as for the realization of the splendid character design of the anime series PsychoPass, Akira Amano is certainly not new to the detective genre. The Ron Kamonohashi Mysterypublished in Japan between the digital pages of Shonen Jump+, tells short and simple stories, drawing on past works to perfect the formula. She arrived in Italy under the name of J-POP Mangasoon the adventures of Totomaru and Ron will also receive an animated adaptation, as announced during the Jump Party 2023.

Original title: Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri

Italian title: The Ron Kamonohashi Mystery

Japanese release: 2020

Italian release: September 28, 2022

Number of Volumes: 9 (in progress)

Publishing house: J-POP Manga

Type: comedy, detective story, mystery

Drawings: Akira Amano

History: Akira Amano

Format: 12.4 x 18, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 205 We have reviewed the mystery of Ron Kamonohashi through the press volume provided to us free of charge by J-POP Manga.

Elementary watson!

Born from the prolific pen of Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes represents a natural point of reference for any aspiring mystery writer. The most famous investigator of all time, in the company of his illustrious sidekick, Dr. Watson, has in fact entered the history of popular literature by right, thanks also to a brilliant apocryphal characterization, to which we owe the expression ” Elementary watson!”. And just looking at the father of the whodunitthe manga Akira Amano has characterized its characters, with the precise choice to focus the spotlight on a couple at the same time investigative and comic.

Young policeman from extraordinary goodness, Totomaru fails to shine in the workplace for deductive skills. He doesn’t lack fortitude, that’s for sure, but aincurable naivety accompanies our protagonist, which is why one day he will go, on the advice of his colleague Kiku, to private investigator Ron Kamonohashi. Perfectly antithetical to the just mentioned “Toto”, Ron And genius and wildness. From the tousled coal-colored hair to two very sharp blue eyes, from the slender physique to the mysterious scar on her neck: wonderfully contradictory, the former student of the Blue Institute presents itself as a potentially explosive character. To unite him with great detectives, in addition to degrees of kinship not yet revealed in this first volume, there is also a passion for sweets, a distinctive trait shared with the iconic L of death Note. Yet here the dreams of greatness are broken: Totomaru and Ron are in fact two well-characterized protagonistsbut devoid of three-dimensionality. The same fate also befell the secondary characters, from the seductive Amamiya to the aforementioned Kiku, able to fit effectively into the puzzle of investigative cases and the mystery of the manga, but not to shine for personality or charisma.

Shards of glass

A story can be told in many ways, with a slow or pressing pace, in prose or poetry, following the events like a river in flood or, again, dividing the narrative into short narrative arcs, according to a markedly episodic structure. Among this models The mystery by Ron Kamonohashi however, he has no doubts, since from the first chapters there is a clearheterogeneous narrative imprint. Totomaru and Ron will follow, one after the other, numerous cases, united by the very presence of our two detectives. The characters prevail over the investigations, their characterization over the plot. The yellow element, apparently predominant, in fact does not hesitate to slip away, giving way to the true nature of the work, that of gag comedy.

However, this choice, which could certainly have turned out to be interesting, becomes cross and delight from Akira Amano’s manga. If it is true that the jokes lighten the tone, entertaining and snatching more than a few smiles from the reader, not always these will result you succeed. In fact, too soon we will see comic scenarios and gags repeating themselves, with similar form and the same substance. Luckily the music changes thanks to mysterious cases that envelop the daily life of the first investigative division, never predictable or brainy. We owe it to them timing of the narrativeas well as chapter titles.

Top cops

Perhaps a slight abuse of comic gags can be recriminated, it is true, but it would be foolish to question the technical skills of Amano and her team. A clever contrast Between White sheet And black lines in fact guarantees graphic identity at the opera and its main actors. A very pleasant stretch And fresh then finds its own dimension in one film script under the banner of dynamism. The cartoons, always ready to chase and overlap, host characters rich in charisma And charmthanks to a excellent character design. So the illustrations they stand as the main strength of the narration: no line is there by chance, the backgrounds appear as accurate as the faces of the expressive characters. The graphic apparatus of the adventures of Totomaru and Ron wins and convinces.

Curated in the Bel Paese by J-POP, the Italian edition of The Ron Kamonohashi Mystery it comes in the format of 12.4 x 18cmslightly taller than other volumes of the Milanese publisher, but in line with numerous tankobon productions. The quality of the paper is very good, as is that of the prints. The entire volume is also protected by a dust jacket, after removing which it is possible to see the actual cover image. A’edited and elegant editionto one good quality-priceperfectly in line with what is offered by the current publishing market.

Who would we recommend The Mystery of Ron Kamonohashi to?

The Ron Kamonohashi Mystery is the perfect manga for lovers of light and light-hearted stories. Illustrations full of character will in fact guide you in equally fascinating and mysterious adventures, never lacking in their characteristic comic nuance. Winking at fantastic and supernatural elements, Akira Amano enhances the logical-deductive abilities of her characters, challenging the reader in a race against time. The goal is only one: to be the first to solve the case.

Attractive character design and detailed, dynamic illustrations

Intriguing and clever reference to the fantastic and supernatural element

Interesting cases to solve and characters with a clear identity Episodic and fragmented narrative

Excessive use of comedic gags, sometimes lackluster