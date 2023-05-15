On April 9, around eight in the evening, four members of a drug gang fired at least 25 times against the house of the mother of the leader of a rival gang. Some of the bullets hit the windows of the house next door, where there were minors. The attack, which did not leave any injuries, occurred in the Los Jazmines population, in the city of Valdivia, some 850 kilometers south of Santiago de Chile. When agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) arrived at the scene of the event, the attackers fled. One of them, a 15-year-old, threw a gun into a yard when he started to run. The next day, a neighbor called the police to report that he had found said weapon on his land. It was a Pietro Beretta brand pistol, 380 caliber, with a brown grip that had a name written on it: Augusto Pinochet U.

With the serial number of the weapon, the General Directorate of National Mobilization confirmed that the pistol was registered in the name of Augusto José Ramón Pinochet Ugarte, the Chilean dictator who died in 2006. The system also showed that he had a current order of loss. How did that gun get into the hands of a teenager linked to a criminal gang in the south of the country? The Pinochet family lost track of the weapon a decade ago. In April 2014, Marco Antonio Pinochet Hiriart, son of the dictator, reported to the 54th Police Station in Lo Barnechea that the pistol had been lost. Also 17 other weapons, including a rifle and various pistols and revolvers. In Chile there are some 770,000 registered weapons. Of those made official in the last three years, at least 60% have been lost, stolen or stolen, as reported in an interview last November by the chief prosecutor of the North Central Metropolitan Region, Tania Sironvalle.

Pinochet’s name engraved on the pistol grip. POI Chile

Marco Antonio Pinochet became aware of the absences when he decided to make an inventory of his deceased father’s objects in what had been his residence for the last few days, located at Los Flamencos No. 3796, in the municipality of Lo Barnechea, one of the areas wealthiest in the Chilean capital. The fourth of the dictator’s five children denounced that “a large number of weapons of different brands and calibers were missing, and that they had been duly registered with a collector’s description and one of them with a description of a weapon for personal defense,” reads the police report ( car), quoted by the newspaper Third. Then, according to sources familiar with the car, he assured that it was a case of “misappropriation.”

At the end of that year, Lucía Hiriart, Pinochet’s widow, sold the house where the soldier came to live in 2000 after his arrest in London, for 1.6 million dollars. The following year, the new owners demolished the 1,500-square-meter property to build a condominium.

Almost three months after the complaint made by Marco Antonio Pinochet, the Eastern Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office ruled out investigating the case due to lack of evidence. Today, nine years later, the route of Pinochet’s pistol and the other 17 lost weapons of the dictator are again research material. With the certainty that the gun has been used to commit crimes, the Los Ríos Regional Prosecutor’s Office, led by Juan Agustín Meléndez, has decided to separate the investigation into the attack on the house in Los Jazmines in two: one case will address both rival drug gangs, for which 10 people have already been arrested, and the other will work to clarify the robbery of Pinochet’s 17 weapons in 2014.

The local prosecutor of Valdivia, Tatiana Esquivel, reported in the formalization of the 10 detainees who are charged with the crimes of attempted murder, unjustified shooting on public roads, simple damage and possession of firearms. Among the charges facing the 15-year-old teenager who had Pinochet’s pistol is that of illegally carrying weapons. On the night of the event, the young man was carrying a black bag with 102 packages of cocaine -which totaled almost 15 grams-, a bag with 11 grams of the same substance and three shotgun cartridges. The PDI Anti-Narcotics and Organized Crime Brigade detained him almost a month after the attack, along with nine other members of his gang and the criminal group called Población Libertad. To this belonged the son of the owner of the house who was shot. He is in prison in a Valdivia prison for crimes related to the illegal sale of drugs.