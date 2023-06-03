Almost nobody knew the tenant of 7th D. His neighbors greeted him up the stairs and he responded, at most, with a gesture. Few of them have exchanged a phrase with him during the more than 20 years that he has lived in a one hundred square meter apartment in block six of the Detelina complex, in Los Boliches, in Fuengirola (Málaga, 83,226 inhabitants). “He was always an introvert, he went about his business, argued a lot and spoke little,” says his neighbor across the street. The tenant of 7th D barely spent a few weeks in that house, which is why few wondered why they hadn’t come across him in the corridors for a long time. Until last Monday his body was found inside the building, on the floor of a covered terrace. He was 86 years old and no one had asked about him in a long time: the autopsy has revealed that he had been dead for about a year and has ruled out that he died in violent circumstances. The tenant of 7th D died alone, 11,000 kilometers from his country, Japan, and no one noticed until a former tenant of his discovered his body.

The deceased is named Yasuyuki Tateishi. It is the name that he wrote with Western and Japanese characters on his mailbox, inside which some thirty letters are stacked among numerous electricity bills and postal notices. The National Police, which has taken charge of the case, tries to confirm that identity through DNA tests on the corpse, and on a mere skeleton. “Everything points to a natural death”, underline police sources and the Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga.

The Japanese Embassy in Spain has not received news of this death nor has any of his relatives contacted them, according to sources from the diplomatic delegation. The man had a brother and a niece, but he was not related to them. He had not established a relationship with the Japanese community in Malaga either, a province in which barely 252 people from Japan reside, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Of them, barely twenty of them live in Fuengirola.

A neighbor tells that Mr. Tateishi rented some rooms for years. One of them was used by two employees of a nearby restaurant where he used to go for coffee. They worked split shifts and paid 180 euros a month to rest on the floor for a few hours between morning and afternoon. Then the schedule changed to a continuous day and they stopped coming. Over time they stopped seeing him in the cafeteria, so one of them, a cook, decided to go to the apartment to see if something had happened. She called the doorman and no one answered. She then entered with the keys that she still had and got the scare of her life: she saw her former landlord turned into almost a skeleton. She was on the ground, on a covered terrace with the windows open, which is why the smell of the decomposing body hadn’t alerted anyone in such a long time. The access door to the solarium, on the upper floor, was also open, which helped ventilation.

The woman, in a state of shock, notified the residents of the nearest floor. Then they called the National Police, which activated the judicial protocol. Since then, the door of 7th D remains with a police seal. The investigation is in the hands of group one of the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV), as reported this week by the newspaper South. “We are cautious, but there are no signs of crime. Everything indicates a natural death ”, insist police sources.

Several scientific studies confirm that loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of mortality by about 30%. According to the INE, in Spain almost five million people live alone in homes. Half of them are 60 or older and 1.71 million are 70 or older. “Loneliness is toxic,” neuroscientist Mariano Sigman told EL PAÍS last fall. In 2019, the body of Amanda J. was found in the Madrid district of Salamanca, whose autopsy revealed that she could have died five years earlier, in 2014. Tateishi, in Fuengirola, took a year to find. Her poor relationship with her family and her scant social interaction with residents of the area have been key. The few who knew him — “years ago, because after the death of his wife he became more surly,” according to another neighbor — report that he used to go for walks along the seafront and that he traveled a lot. In his conversations he recounted constant trips to Buenos Aires, Tokyo or Florida. “In all those cities he had properties,” says this same person.

To this person, Tateishi told that he had a lot of money and had worked as an engineer for NASA. A query on the internet reveals that he ran a company dedicated to consulting, translating and interpreting technical documents in numerous languages ​​since the eighties, but the residents consulted did not know what he did. “If he barely greeted you, he wasn’t going to tell you about his life,” justifies a woman, who points out that this set of blocks, which faces the Los Boliches municipal stadium to the north, has numerous second homes and vacation apartments: “People it comes and goes, it is impossible to know them all ”, he adds. “Years ago he was operated on for stomach cancer. Now, after not seeing him for a while, I thought he might have died in Japan,” concludes a neighbor, who has guessed the death right, but not the place of death: just over two meters from his door, face to face. Tateishi’s.