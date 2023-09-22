The human perspective on the exploitability of water reserves on the Moon may have to undergo a drastic change. Recent analyzes of lunar craters reveal a surprise: most of them are too young to have hosted ancient reserves of water ice. This shocking revelation comes directly from the works of physicist Norbert Schörghofer of the Institute for Planetary Science and astrophysicist Raluca Rufu of the Southwest Research Institute, both in the United States. According to Schörghofer, “These results upset predictions about where to look for water ice on the Moon and dramatically change estimates of how much water ice we expect to find.”

Scientists already knew about the presence of water on the Moon. The real question has always been: how abundant is it, and where is it found? For years, space explorers’ eyes were turned to permanently shadowed regions, especially deep craters. Here, far from the heat of the Sun, it was thought that ice could accumulate undisturbed for billions of years, creating deposits up to several meters thick. However, recent findings appear to contradict this theory. Schörghofer illustrates the situation, explaining that ancient ice reserves probably “do not exist”.

The reason behind this revolution? Studies suggest that the moon’s shadowed regions were not protected from sunlight long enough to allow ancient water reserves to accumulate. In other regions, sunlight might warm and evaporate water, but in the cold traps of the PSRs, where temperatures barely rise above -163 degrees Celsius (-260 degrees Fahrenheit), it was thought the ice might remain – and accumulate, potentially for billions of years. It has been hypothesized that these craters could contain layers of water ice up to several meters thick. This scientific epiphany has roots in research published a year ago, which questioned the consistency between the rate at which the Moon is moving away from the Earth and its estimated age.

It was common belief that, billions of years ago, the Solar System had been a battlefield for comets and asteroids and that these had also consistently hit the Moon. According to scholars, the bombings should have released water inside the Moon. However, according to the new models, the shadowed regions are surprisingly young.

“We were able to quantify how young the lunar shadow regions actually are,” says Schörghofer. “The average age of permanently shadowed regions is 1.8 billion years at most.” In addition to having inevitable scientific implications, these discoveries, published in Science Advance, also influence future missions to the Moon, such as NASA’s Artemis III. In any case, the scientists point out, the shadowed regions of the lunar surface may still contain reserves of water – just not as old as previously thought and perhaps not as abundant. This knowledge could help focus future lunar exploration.