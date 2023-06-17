A movie about Barbie at this point? Not about Klaus Barbie, the Nazi war criminal who took refuge in Bolivia, but about the Mattel doll. The artifact exists, it is distributed by Warner Bros, it has been directed by a sensitive and competent filmmaker (Greta Gerwig) and it will be released in Spain on July 21. What’s more, the first reactions suggest that, despite its deranged farce tone and kitsch, has his point.

Margot Robbie puts herself in the shoes (that is to say) of the eternal adolescent with fruity cheekbones. In Ken’s, her friend, sidekick and lover? we meet Ryan Gosling, the man Steve Carell once described as “America’s boyfriend,” the male answer to Ava Gardner. Of course, Gosling is not a beardless teenager from Willows, Wisconsin, but a very good-looking Canadian gentleman who will soon be 43 years old. This age difference has given rise to the emergence of the hashtag #NotMyKen (something along the lines of “this is not my Ken”), which a small army of angry fans use to accuse Gosling of stealing their childhood and coloring their beloved icon with sleaze and decrepitude.

Gosling himself, in an interview with G.Q. and in their social networks, has replied sardonically exquisite to this new redoubt of part-time haters: “If I’m not your Ken, don’t play with me. But don’t be a hypocrite, don’t pretend that you care about Ken, because the sad truth is that no one has given a shit until now. More than a character, he was just a Barbie accessory. I am the first to make an effort to do him justice and to take the trouble to tell his story.” Goslin is right. In the Barbie universe, which was incorporated into ours in the late 1950s, Ken has been hardly an absent presence. A man without attributes, a bland consort of a queen who barely left room for anyone else on the throne, he was described by the magazine InStyle as “a sad imitation of Philip of Edinburgh, without his commendable clumsiness or his British retrancia”.

The man who lost his shadow

Actually, Ken Carson went largely unnoticed in his first decades of existence, between his birth, in 1961, and the last years of the 20th century. In all that time, she served as an icon of a chemically neutral masculinity. It sold well (not as well, of course, as Barbie, which has sold more than a billion copies) but did not generate a story. It was the satellite of a much larger, controversial, and fertile planet.

Ruth and Elliott Handler, creators of Barbie and Ken with their dolls. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

Sometimes Barbie and Ken and would dress up. Express Newspapers (Getty Images)

Ruth Handler, creator of Mattel with her partner Harold Matson, conceived it as a life partner born from Barbie’s rib. He named him after his son Kenneth (the younger brother of Barbara, the girl who inspired Barbie) and gave him the look of a lanky, handsome blond post-adolescent in a skimpy red bathing suit, matching sandals and a towel over shoulders His arms were rigid until the commercialization, already in 1977, of the Superman Ken model, but his pectorals gradually expanded in that first stage until giving him a certain appearance of an anabolic bodybuilder in the medium term.

While Barbie was, in its origins, a barely concealed plagiarism of Lilli, a German doll taken from an erotic comic (Handler claims that he did not realize until many years later that his source of inspiration was, in fact, a young aesthetic prostitute BDSM, as she found the doll at an adult toy fair, but did not see the comic it was based on), Ken had no role models other than Barbie herself. It was actually her hurried masculinization of her and hardly any nuances. Between 1959 and 1961, Handler sold reproductions of her doll like donuts and little by little he provided her with a trousseau and multiple accessories. After the first phase of his world domination plan was completed, he realized, watching his son Kenneth play with his sister’s dolls, that Barbie was missing perhaps one last accessory: a boyfriend. For years she was pretty much the only playable male doll in the West.

In Ken’s official biography, built on the fly as the Mattel galaxy expanded, he was portrayed as a tough lad from Wisconsin with a fondness for fishing and surfing who had met Barbie at a casting call for a advertising campaign. He had courted her the old-fashioned way, with flowers and fruit smoothies shared at dinners, and she had ended up giving in to his charms.

The original Ken with swimsuit and towel Getty Images (Getty Images)

Ken in his racialized variant, Science & Society Picture Librar (SSPL via Getty Images)

The first Ken fit seamlessly into that robot portrait of conventional, radiant, idle youth. The most striking characteristic of him, apart from his relationship old school with the sparkling Barbie, it was a keen sense of men’s fashion that would lead him to embrace, for example, the style funky from the mid seventies. In a sense, all that was expected of Ken was for him to look palmy and out of the way.

Another Ken is possible

Everything began to change at the dawn of our millennium. Around this time, Mattel embarked on an effort to rejuvenate the Barbie constellation and adapt it to a world, they said, increasingly plural and diverse. That rebranding “progressive” created a certain controversy, when new versions of Ken were marketed that moved away from the traditional and canonical. The Ken Sugar Daddy of 2009, baptized like that in a display of foolishness or a poorly calibrated sense of humor, has already caused rivers of ink to flow. The University of Minnesota went so far as to say that its promoters, in an attempt to attract a more adult and transgressive audience, had trivialized the sex trade (sugar daddy is an expression used to define an older man who, in exchange for affection, attention or sexy, is economically splendid). The reason (official at least) for the name was that this particular model was sold with a dog named Sugar.

But it was the Asian, African-American, oxygen blonde, disabled or myopic Ken that began to proliferate around 2015 that outraged the core of fundamentalist followers, convinced that Mattel was degrading and “prostituting” his own character. In the opinion of the editor of G.Q. Caity Weaver, the most disconcerting thing is that “all those Ken, so different from each other, were in love with the same woman: Barbie.”

Mattel offices in El Segundo, California. David McNew (Getty Images)

A polyethylene Ken seen at the Rohsska Museum in Gothenburg. SOPA Images (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

At that time, moreover, it was a love that was not (entirely) reciprocated. According to the narrative thread that Mattel added to the Barbie universe, the queen of dolls and Ken stopped being a couple in 2004. Russell Arons, the company’s vice president of marketing, recounted at the time that they had decided by mutual agreement to “get a time” and leave their romance fallow, “as happens in the best families and among the most famous couples in Hollywood”. The journalist from cosmopolitan Lane Moore wrote, not without humor, that Barbie had apparently gotten fed up with the fact that her far superior professional success caused the indolent Ken “problems of insecurity and low self-esteem.” Of course, the members of the power couple recently dissolved were willing to remain friends. Ken, in multiple versions of him (blond or dark-haired, with or without glasses, with or without a wheelchair), promised to continue “supporting” Barbie.

Mattel persevered in trying to put a more daring spin on their characters. Limited circulation versions, like the one he designed in the image of the soccer player and icon queer US Abby Wambach, hinted that the company was about to bring Barbie out of the closet. However, in 2011, coinciding with an alarming drop in sales of Ken (who, as a simple “friend”, aroused less interest than female extras like Teresa, Nikki or Stacie), the king and queen of this monarchy plastic decided to give themselves a new opportunity. They went out together again. In 2017, they renewed their vows.

deep closets

This return to heteronormative monogamy has not prevented, despite everything, Mattel from giving a certain boost in 2021 to the “Barbie has a girlfriend” campaign. Everything was based on a series of official images, disseminated on networks, in which the blonde ambition posed in the company of a doll inspired by the blogger and designer Aimee Song. Both wore a T-shirt with the motto gay friendly “Love wins”.

Ken in a jean jacket. Getty Images (Getty Images)

A man holds two Ken dolls dressed in rainbow flags during a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Mark Peterson (Corbis via Getty Images)

Mattel would end up clarifying that, more than coming out of the closet so many times anticipated (and postponed), that was an act of solidarity and empathy with his sexually diverse followers and with Song herself. Britney McNamara of Teen Vogue, He considers, in any case, that “now and always, Barbie is too much of a woman for Ken, and sooner or later, as soon as Mattel parks the last reluctance, it will end up revealing itself as what it really is, a pansexual and polyamorous creature.” McNamara adds that it is “highly likely” that this step will ultimately decide Ken to tackle, once and for all, “his own moment of sexual self-affirmation.”

Because Ken is gay. This has been affirmed for years by Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio, LGTBI+ activists and staunch fans of the doll. Jacobi and Caprio relentlessly claim Ken’s obvious homosexuality for them and reproach his executors for keeping him locked up in the prison of political correctness. Mattel received them in 2019 to engage in a “work talk” with them and see how Ken’s debut could be addressed. queer, which would not be the canonical version of the character, but one of the official variants.

Mattel wouldn’t have to try very hard to introduce this new Copernican twist, either. It would suffice to take a look at the work of courtney charles, a New York graphic artist obsessed with bubblegum pink who embarked years ago on a complete conceptual and aesthetic reworking of the character. his series hot ken and Modern Ken They have been exhibited in various galleries in New York’s Soho. In them he brings out the Ken that is intuited under the patina of conventionality that Mattel imposes on his creations. Contesting both toxic masculinity and the impoverishing logic of the vase man, Charles’s Ken has been a nurse, astronaut, boxer, Arab sheikh, gymnast or DJ, and has always done so with a daring, unprejudiced, contemporary and happily androgynous aesthetic. . Compared to the fertile transgressions Charles has subjected Ken to, any license Gosling and Gerwig allow themselves in their film is going to seem like child’s play.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.