Kalachi it’s the name key code of the mysterious story. In this village of northern Kazakhstan, inhabitants experienced deep dreams between 2012 and 2015 that lasted days, accompanied by strong hallucinations, memory loss and even some men had an increase in sexual desire. In recent years, experts have sought sort out the enigma, that continues in the middle decipher.

Mass poisoning? Virus or bacteria? mass hysteria? Supernatural phenomenon? Daria Odarchenko was one of the first people to “Sleepy hollow“(Sleepy Hollow), as they nicknamed Kalachi, who began to suffer it inexplicable by then. The girl returned home feeling weak Y soon stayed asleep. His parents tried to get him to get up, but to no avail: he remained unconscious for four days.

Another girl revealed to her mother that she saw a elephant trunk in its expensive. A chronicler of the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda (KP), who visited the area in 2014, he said that two other children observed flying horses, snakes crawling into your bed Y worms eating their hands… they were all hallucinations.

Kalachi. An image of the town, which is in the north of the Asian country. Photo: Nazarbayev University.

“When men wake up and regain consciousness, they want to have sex in that instant, and this desire lasts at less a month“, a woman of the town commented in 2015, quoted by the British newspaper Daily Mail. “A poor man urinated while going to the hospital. So the paramedics took off his pants. I was not fully aware, was in a state of excitement sexual, “added another resident-

The scientist Leonid Rikhvanov, professor at the Department of Geo-ecology and Geo-chemistry at the Tomsk Polytechnic University of Russia, explained in 2015 to the chain Russia Today (RT) that this “disease” (similar to lethargic encephalitis) plunged those affected into a dream “unusually long“and what happened”almost impossible” wake them up the first day.

“During hospitalization, people exposed to the disease are characterized by identical symptoms: dizziness, weakness, loss of coordination, unconsciousness or semi-conscious state. After passing the first symptoms, they have Headaches, they get confused and suffer emotional instability and memory disorders, which can to last until several weeks. Hallucinations sometimes occur, especially in children. Some fall asleep and again“Rikhvanov assured RT.

Family. At that point they counted what symptoms they experienced. Photo: video capture / Russia Today.

In order to 2016, there were no more hospitalizations: there were finished the “epidemic”. In total, at least 160 cases.

Before Kalachi became known as “Sleepy Hollow”, the village lived 583 families. As a result of the events, many moved to nearby towns thanks to a resettlement program. In September 2020, the Kazakh portal reported Azattyk (of the organization Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty) were left alone 124 families: They declared that they expect the financial assistance promised by the state to be able subsist.

The uranium mine theory

At first, the doctors thought that the villagers were poisoning themselves with counterfeit vodka. However, this is dismissed, especially since children, who did not consume alcohol, also suffered from the symptoms. On the other hand, a scenario of contagion by a virus or bacteria, even though it was discarded.

There was a fact that woke up suspicions between the experts. Kalachi is located 600 meters away from Krasnogorsk, a ghost town where before it worked a huge uranium mine.

In times of the Soviet Union, from the decade of the 60 until the early 90, the locals they worked extracting this chemical element. After the collapse of the USSR, the mine was Hill and the more than 6500 settlers left Krasnogorsk over time: it was left unoccupied.

In July 2015, all the cannons were aimed at the uranium mine: carbon monoxide was allegedly produced inside it and rose to the surface. East toxic gas, in contact with particles of hydrocarbons present in the air of Kalachi, apparently it produced intoxication in people.

Vehicle. An ambulance from the area. Photo: video capture / Russia Today.

“After having carried out a medical exam to all the inhabitants, we have received confirmation from the laboratories (…), the main cause it is carbon monoxide. When carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbon (CH) levels rise, oxygen drops and produces these fainting spells“, declared that month the former Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Berdybeck Saparbayev at a press conference, according to the BBC network.

The scientist Sergey Lukashenko, in charge of this investigation, explained to The Astana Times the origin of the gas: “Uranium It has nothing to do with it with that. They used a lot of wooden structures when the mine was in operation. After the closure of the place, filled with water, and when the wood enters Contact with the Water I know produces carbon monoxide”.

Chemical waste or radon gas

On 2020, a team of scientists from the Nazarbayev University -from Kazakhstan- presented another investigation and objected to the idea that monoxide was the responsable of the epidemic of this species of “sleeping sickness“.

“We discovered that all the Kalachi villagers they drink water of a single source: a deep well from a local resident who pumped Y sell. (…) The domestic animals they did not receive this water, they drank the river water, which explains why they did not fall asleep, “said the epidemiologist Byron crape, in charge of the study.

Medical She cares for a child in the village. Photo: video capture / Russia Today.

The specialists concluded that the well was contaminated with chemicals: “These substances could have infiltrate in drinking water through the uranium mines abandoned since the late eighties. The military may have dumped the chemicals. There is a possibility that they were developing chemical weapons there (…)”.

Chemical waste, reported the members of the investigation, was stored in metal barrels. With the passage of time, these containers are supposed to rusted, cracked and the toxic compounds ended up in the water. Once I know emptied, they stopped polluting and that’s why they ceased the episodes in the village, they raised.

“The only way to confirm or refute the scientists’ hypothesis is entering in uranium mines. However, it is too dangerous to go down there: the old warehouse can collapse at any time, “they warned in an article on the Nazarbayev University website.

Lenin statue. Built in Kalachi in times of the Soviet Union. Photo: video capture / Russia Today.

For his part, Rikhvanov, from Tomsk Polytechnic University, argued in 2015 that the radon gas caused the poisonings. “Radon and other gases inert that are released as a result of the decomposition of uranium are expelled by the underground water and, through the cracks ground, rise to the surface“, he assured Daily Mail.

¿What will be the truth behind the mystery? The only ascertainable is that the residents they lived a nightmare: they still remember her with stupor.

