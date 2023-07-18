Of Christine Brown

The scientific enigma still unsolved. The two 12-year-old Spanish sisters share the same genetic mutation, but only one has a rare disease that turns her muscles into bones, forcing her to have her legs amputated

Cayetana and Celia are two 12 year old Spanish girls, identical twins, they share the same DNA And they also share the same genetic mutation. Healthy Celia, she leads a normal twelve-year-old life, while Cayetana’s muscles are rapidly turning to bone: the girl suffers from an ultra-rare disease that has spared her sister.

The incredible story was told by El Pais who also interviewed the pediatrician Federico Martinon Torres, leading the medical team of the University Hospital of Santiago de Compostela who is trying to understand why such a terrible disease befell a girl and did not manifest itself in her twin sister. Cayetana a year and a half ago asked and obtained that they were amputate both legs, already petrified, to make his difficult life easier. The doctors are convinced that Celia holds the secret to curing her sister’s condition and are doing everything they can to find a clue and help Cayetana. See also Covid today Italy, 22,104 infections and 60 deaths: June 11 bulletin

Progressive bone heteroplasia The two girls, due to a genetic mutation, have theprogressive bone heteroplasiaone ultra rare disease which, according to the calculations of the American doctor Fred Kaplan , discoverer of the disorder thirty years ago, affects only a hundred people in the world. The disease resembles another unusual condition, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, or stone person syndrome. the most serious case I know of, he told El Pais. For Cayetana the disease progressed explosively. A small callus under the foot exposed on Friday could turn into a bone plaque by Sunday. There is no curative or preventive treatment, as well as continually undergoing surgery to remove new bones. The mutation that affected the sisters involves the loss of only four letters of the three billion that make up the DNA: G, A, C and T, the initials of guanine (C₅H₅N₅O), adenine (C₅H₅N₅), cytosine (C₄H₅N₃O) and thymine ( C₅H₆N₂O₂). Those four missing letters cause the gene to be inactivated GNAS extension, in charge of preventing bone formation in the wrong place. But in Celia the terrible mutation did not express itself. See also US CDC: "Improving ventilation in the classroom reduces Covid infection among students"

A life with pain The bone plates sometimes stick out like needles, explains the girls’ mother. “Caye told me she doesn’t know what it’s like to have a day without pain,” her mother said Lol Surez. Cayetana, intelligent and cheerful, accepted the amputation of her legs with some humor. The other day his mother said at home: It smells like feet in here! And the girl replied with a laugh: They won’t be mine, mom!.

The genetic hypotheses There are only hypotheses about why the terrible disease affected only one of the two sisters. The geneticist Antonio Salasco-director of the research team treating Cayetana, suspects that the mutation appeared after fertilization of the egg, before the embryo split in two to give rise to two identical sisters. In fact, the parents do not have the mutation. They would come into play epigenetic changes (caused by environmental factors, chemical or physical agents) which can modify the expression of genes but not the DNA sequence. These changes can cause a gene to turn on or off, a complex phenomenon called imprinting. Researchers believe that the two sisters share the same mutation but Cayetana also has an imprint that causes the GNAS gene to be turned on or off in parts of her body. Scientists call this phenomenon mosaicism: the girl would have two types of cells, each with a different epigenetic composition. Instead, according to Fred Kaplan she has discovered the disease in 1994the twins share the same mutation, but the one affected by the disease probably suffered one second mutation in the GNAS gene or in another that interacts with it, at a very early stage in the formation of the embryo. Which of the two hypotheses is correct is not yet clear. See also Dental Delights: Exploring Scrumptious and Soothing Meals After Extraction