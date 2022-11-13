The crime story of Gaia, the 20-year-old girl who disappeared on the ferry as she was returning to Palermo with her brother

A real thriller is the one that is tormenting a family in Palermo. Gaia, a 20-year-old girl, disappeared while she was on a ferry with her brother and since then, no one has heard from her. Research is also being concentrated at sea.

A truly heartbreaking episode, which is obviously keeping his entire family with the breathless, but also all of Italy. Many want to understand what really happened.

The events took place in the morning of Friday 11 November. Gaia is originally from Palermo, but lives with his family in the province of Lodi. On that occasion he was on a ferry Gnvto return to Sicily.

She and her brother had bought two tickets to go back to Sicily, to visit there grandmother. However, when the boy woke up in the morning, he found out that his sister he was no longer in the cabin.

From here the searches started promptly, but since there were no traces of her, the young man decided to report disappearance. The personnel on the ship immediately understood the severity of the affair.

In fact, when the ship arrived in Palermo on Friday evening, it was thoroughly checked. The searches went on all night, but there are no traces of her.

The message found on Gaia’s phone

The agents checked all the cabins and also the ones car of passengers. From what has emerged in the last few hours, on the girl’s phone they found a message never sentin which he asked excuse me to his family for the extreme action he was about to make.

It seems that in recent times he has suffered a serious disappointment in love and therefore he wanted to end it. Firefighters, law enforcement and even divers have now taken part in the searches.

From the calculations made, the young woman would have disappeared while the ferry was in the area of Livorno. For this reason they are also checking the sea area in which they were in those hours.