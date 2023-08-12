In 2013, at the height of the Israeli and Egyptian blockade of Gaza, hundreds of tunnels gave the Strip a break, connecting it underground with Sinai. Everything was smuggled in through there: from food and tobacco to weapons, building materials, cattle and cars (yes, cars). A young man from Gaza then came up with the idea of ​​setting up Yamama (dove, in Arabic), a kind of predecessor of Glovo in a physical version with which to bring Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) from the nearest accessible location… in Egypt.

When I had about 30 orders together, a courier would pick up the chicken fresh out of the fryer, travel 50 kilometers in a taxi, drive underground across the border, take another taxi and deliver it. An acquaintance told me that, four hours later, the French fries were already overcooked and the chicken was cold, but the feeling of freedom was priceless. A cube of 12 pieces was worth about 120 shekels, 30 euros at current exchange rates. Now that there are hardly any tunnels, some orders are brought in by the 18,000 Gazans with work permits in Israel at the end of the day.

The anecdote accounts for the popularity of KFC in Palestine and, in general, of fried chicken in the Arab world, where imitation stores proliferate, like the also green and white cafeteria in Ramallah Stars & Bucks (sic). KFC was precisely the first American restaurant in Syria, in 2006, with the economic opening of Bashar El Assad. It closed two years later.

The West Bank is not exactly synonymous with safe investment either. In addition to military checkpoints and a complex road system, Israeli soldiers sometimes raid cities with a KFC presence. The multinational has been there, however, since 2011, with almost twenty premises, despite the fact that they tried to boycott it due to the political, economic and military support of the United States for Israel. More recently Popeyes has joined, with franchises in places that make more headlines in the International section than in the Business supplement, such as Nablus or Jenin.

That same 2013 in which KFC had already set foot in Ramallah and its chicken was going from Egypt to Gaza at the price of gold, its franchises had just closed in Israel in red numbers. Only one survived, right in an Arab city, Umm El Fahem. The multinational has already failed in two previous assaults on that market, in the eighties and nineties, just like Dunkin’ Donuts or Starbucks.

Battered with soy

In 2020, he started a fourth attempt that solves – in part – the mystery of fried chicken. And the housekeeper seem to be the rules of Jewish food, the kashrut, which prohibit mixing meat and dairy. KFC had previously replaced milk-based powders with soy powders in the batter, in addition to buying chickens slaughtered according to the Jewish ritual, to obtain the Rabbinate’s certificate. It was then that “sales began to plummet and the business ceased to be economically viable,” the franchise owner, Udi Shamai, confessed to the Israeli business daily. globes. “The product was less good.” The turnover went from 4.6 million to one million, according to the market research company Euromonitor.

For this reason, this time he has chosen to stick to the original recipe, even if it means giving up 40% of the population that eats kosher out of home. It doesn’t seem to be going bad. It already has 15 branches, with plans to open 100 before 2025 in a small market (almost 10 million people) and complex (bureaucracy, oligopolies, cultural specificities…). The locations are not accidental. The conquest began near the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth, the largest Arab city in the country. That is to say: Palestinians just as crazy about fried chicken (only with Israeli citizenship), Christian pilgrims and tourists.

The rest of the franchises are mostly in other Arab towns or in those populated by secular Jews, many of whom find the food boring kosher. The general director of KFC in Israel, Omer Zeidner, has made it clear that it has not been an “ideological” decision, but rather that the open skies agreement between the EU and Israel (with the entry of low-cost airlines) has increasingly accustomed more Israelis to the original recipe during their travels.

