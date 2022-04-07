Home page world

Many people affected by endometriosis suffer from severe symptoms and the associated limitations in everyday life. © Annette Riedl/dpa

The “chameleon of gynaecology” makes life difficult for many women. Due to the wide variety of symptoms, it often takes many years for endometriosis to be diagnosed. Why is so little known about it?

Berlin – Pain and unfulfilled desire to have children: Many people affected by the abdominal disease endometriosis suffer from severe symptoms and the associated limitations in everyday life.

One who speaks openly about it is the model Anna Wilken. On Instagram she shows her life with a bloated stomach, abdominal cramps and miscarriages. “Unfortunately, for many it’s still “just period pain”. But that’s not the case. I very much hope that those affected will soon get rid of this stigma,” writes the 25-year-old under one of her posts.

Endometriosis can affect anyone who has their period. In addition to women, this can also include trans people and those who do not identify themselves with any gender. The word endometrium is the medical term for the lining of the uterus. In the case of endometriosis, benign mucous membrane cells settle outside the uterus – for example on the ovaries, the uterine wall, the bladder or in the intestine. In principle, they can grow anywhere on the body.

As in the uterus, this mucous membrane is built up and broken down again with each menstrual cycle. This leads to bleeding into the surrounding tissue, which in turn can cause irritation, inflammation, cysts and adhesions.

Particularly severe pain

Many sufferers suffer from particularly severe menstrual pain. Many people also have back pain or other parts of their body that hurt, often independent of the period. Pain can also occur during sex or on the toilet. In addition, menstrual bleeding is usually heavy and irregular. And when the ovaries or fallopian tubes are affected, it can lead to infertility. According to the Professional Association of Gynecologists, about every second woman with an unfulfilled desire to have children is caused by endometriosis.

In adolescents, the disease often manifests itself as pain in the pelvis, as British researchers found out. To do this, they evaluated studies on pelvic pain in girls. Doctors found endometriosis in nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of young menstruators who had laparoscopies.

Extremely difficult to determine

Since the symptoms of the disease are so diverse, it takes an average of eight to ten years to diagnose, says Anja Moritz from the German Endometriosis Association. “There are those affected, and it sometimes took 20 years or longer.” The reason for this is that those affected are often not taken seriously. In addition, the period and menstrual cramps are often a taboo subject, explains the expert. Many of those affected would hear from their environment that pain is part of the menstrual period. Because of statements like “don’t be so” or “don’t be so sensitive”, many shy away from a doctor’s visit. According to the German Endometriosis Association, 8 to 15 percent of all women between puberty and menopause are affected by the disease.

The diagnosis is difficult: If there are endometriosis foci in the rectum, doctors can diagnose them in severe forms of the disease by means of palpation, explains Uwe Andreas Ulrich, chief physician of the clinic for gynecology and obstetrics at the Martin Luther Hospital in Berlin. In the case of endometriosis cysts in the ovary, on the other hand, an ultrasound examination can bring clarity. So far, however, the only way to make a reliable diagnosis is to do a laparoscopy, in which tissue samples are taken and examined in the laboratory. In this operation, endometriosis foci can also be removed directly. The procedure has been the basis of treatment so far.

Less bleeding – less discomfort

Hormone treatment, especially taking corpus luteum hormones, helps many of those affected to combat the symptoms, says Ulrich. A suitable birth control pill also helps some – but this therapy is not approved in Germany. “The goal of all of these hormone treatments is ideally to achieve a state where women don’t bleed. The women then have fewer complaints,” says Ulrich. “That suggests that the endometriosis is gone.” However, if you stop taking the hormones, the symptoms often come back.

Researchers have not yet deciphered the cause of the disease and the therapies that can be derived from it, says the doctor. Many working groups have dealt intensively with the disease over the past few decades, “but no real progress has been made”.

In order to solve the mystery of endometriosis, those affected are demanding more support from politicians. For example the young activist Theresia Crone, who is affected herself. In January, the student started a petition calling for a national strategy to improve the situation of people with endometriosis. This includes, for example, the provision of funding for research.

“In 20 years we have spent just half a million euros on research funds. If you think about the medical field, that’s nothing,” says Moritz. “If we had more research funds, then I assume we could be a bit further.” dpa