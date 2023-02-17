With each passing day the crisis that was unleashed by the “Chinese globe” and the other three unidentified objects that USA shot down over their airspace is looking more like “a storm in a teacup.”

This week various media outlets, including The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNNreleased accounts by intelligence community officials that Washington now believes the balloon entered to continental US in an “accidental” way.

It is worth remembering that the detection of the artifact on the state of Mountain caused the cancellation of the trip to Beijing that the Secretary of State had planned, Anthony Blinkenand a serious dispute between the two rivals that is still unresolved.

Especially after the United States used warplanes to destroy the artifact over the coastal waters of South Carolina.

It was a kind of competition on who looked tougher against China. Nobody is excusing Beijing’s behavior, nor is it useful to hide its expansionist intentions.

According to counts, USA had detected the presence of the globe through its satellites since it took off from Hainan Island in southern China. The expected trajectory was similar to that of other balloons that have been located in the past and that usually come close to the island of Guam and Hawaii, where the United States maintains military bases.

However, halfway through, the artifact began to drift unexpectedly northward, where strong air currents would have pushed it toward the continental territory of USA.

The unusual trajectory and the fact that it then crossed half the country until it emerged into the Atlantic Ocean was what set off the alarms. But according to these media, the weather models for that week, as well as experts in the sector, confirm that the trajectory of the balloon itself was partly determined by the weather.

View of the balloon that flew over US territory. Photo: AFP PHOTO / CHASE DOAK

According to the sources, although the device does have a propulsion system that is remotely controlled, it is not powerful enough to change direction in the middle of a strong air stream.

In other words, the first version that gave China when the balloon’s presence was made public it was not far off the mark.

“Affected by the westerly wind and with limited ability to self-control, the aircraft seriously deviated from the scheduled route. China regrets that the aircraft diverted to the United States due to a major forcer”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country at the time.

In any case, the same sources, and senior US officials, are certain that the “Chinese balloon” did not have a meteorological target, as it insists. beijingbut espionage.

Something that, they maintain, they will be able to demonstrate once they analyze the remains of the artifact that was recovered from the bottom of the sea. Likewise, they know that from past experiences and the intelligence gathering that is part of a robust monitoring program of rival countries that includes not only balloons but satellites to intercept communications and photographs sensitive installations.

They also note that although the objective did not seem to be penetrating continental airspace, once in position they took advantage of the circumstance to obtain critical information since it flew over areas where The United States stores nuclear missiles.

In this sense, they continue to defend both the right to defend their national sovereignty and the decision to overthrow the apparatus and allege that it continues to be beijing who owes explanations not only to washingtonn but to the rest of the world.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command clarified that the other three balloons are not related to the first device that entered the country.

At the same time, the president himself Joe Bidenin a speech delivered this Thursday from the White Houseconfirmed that the other three objects shot down over the past weekend were likely “commercial” and therefore “benign” in nature and never posed a threat.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, during a speech.

The president also ruled out that the three objects were related to China or some other country.

Previously, other officials had indicated that the artifacts were detected after they USA adjusted its radars and defense systems after the incident with the Chinese balloon.

“It’s like when you tell the Google search engine to consider additional criteria. Things appeared that were already there but we weren’t looking for before”, affirms an intelligence source.

Given the rarefied climate that already existed in the country after the appearance of the balloon a few days before and the political pressure to respond firmly to this type of violation, it was decided to destroy them as well.

Despite this, the president reiterated that he will use the missiles to neutralize any object that poses a threat to the security of the American people.

But what many are wondering now that it is known that the trajectory of the balloon could have been accidental and that the other objects were for commercial and investigative purposes is whether his administration “got too far” in its response to the incidents.

Xi Jinping, President of China.

Especially since since he came to the White House, but particularly since the Republicans came to power in the House of Representatives last month, his rivals have accused him of being “soft” on China.

This despite the fact that no high-level government official Biden has yet met with authorities from beijing, while donald trump -his Republican predecessor- received Xi Jinping at his residence sea-a-lake and then attended a bilateral meeting with the Chinese president in Japan.

According to Howard Fench, a journalism professor at Columbia University, both the Biden administration and Congress adopted an almost “hysterical” position in the face of the incident that complicates future relations.

“It was a kind of competition on who looked tougher against China. Nobody is excusing Beijing’s behavior, nor is it useful to hide its expansionist intentions. But it is an immature and dangerous approach against an adversary similar to what the Soviet Union represented at the time and which requires more cool head and strategy. This will not be the last of the incidents that arises and there must be protocols and other channels to process them”. Fench argues.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON