Five decades after his robbery in circumstances worthy of a spy novel, one of the lost pictures of Pieter Brueghel the young man has been located in the Netherlands. It’s about ‘Woman carrying embers’also known as ‘Woman moving a bonfire’, a work painted around 1626 by the famous Flamenco-Holandic teacher.

The piece had been stolen from the National Museum of Gdansk, in Poland, in full communist, towards 1974and since then his whereabouts had been a mystery fed by rumors that even involved Polish secret service.

For years, it was believed that the small circular box, just 17 centimeters in diameter, was lost forever. However, and thanks to a Casualities chain Already the intervention of experts in artistic crimes, the theft begins to be resolved half a century later.

The case came back to life when journalists from the Dutch art magazine ‘Vind’ repaired a painting exposed in a gallery from the Netherlands last year. The work, which was entitled the warning “not seen in the last 40 years”, came from a private collection and had been temporarily transferred to the Gouda Museum. Intrigued by his possible origin, one of the magazine’s collaborators, John Brozius, tracked information until he found an old Polish article that narrated the theft of two works in Gdansk in 1974: a sketch by Anthony Van Dyck and a Brueghel.









The suspicions soon arrived to Arthur Brand, known as the “Indiana Jones of the art world” for his history of recovering of stolen pieces. Next to the Dutch police, Brand began to pull the thread. They located the work, which had been transferred to a Museum in the city of Venloin the province of Limburg, and contrasted every detail with the records of Interpolwhich still retained an active alert about painting.

“We are 100% sure that it is the same stolen painting of the National Museum of Gdansk in 1974,” confirmed Richard Bronswijk, of the Dutch Police Artistic Unit. «We check everything, even the Reverse brands of the work. There is no doubt: it is a real blow of luck ».

The history of theft, however, is as dark as fascinating. On April 24, 1974, an employee of the Polish Museum discovered the disappearance almost by accident: when manipulating the work, the piece fell and, instead, a gross reproduction trimmed from a magazine. Just days later, a customs officer who investigated illegal art exports through the port of Gdynia died in suspicious circumstances, allegedly Killed before being interrogated. The investigations on crime and theft closed shortly after, feeding theories about a cover -up.

Half a century later, Brueghel’s finding reopens not only the case of his disappearance, but also how he ended up in private hands In the Netherlands. For now, painting remains in a custody in a Dutch Museum while the intervention of the Polish authorities is expected to formalize their restitution. For Brand, there is no doubt what its final destination should be: «This picture must return to Gdansk and exhibit in a museum. That’s where it belongs ».