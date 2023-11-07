The mystery of Bobo TV, the background after Cassano’s words

Why did Antonio Cassano, Nicola Ventola and Lele Adani leave Bobo TV? This is what many users are asking themselves, still disorientated by the sudden change in format that took place yesterday evening, Monday 6 November, which saw some YouTubers and creators replace Christian Vieri’s former colleagues.

There is a lot of background information on the web, especially after the words of Antonio Cassano a Strip the News. The former Roma player, in fact, declared to the satirical news program: “Money has nothing to do with it. Bobo TV is a project that we created together with sharing and friendship. When sharing fails, then everyone goes their own way.”

And again: “The three of us (Cassano, Adani and Ventola, ed.) had an idea, we wanted to carry on as always. But to do this, four people need to decide: it doesn’t have to be decided by just one person and it doesn’t have to be decided by five people.”

But who would this fifth person cited by Antonio Cassano be? According to the user Anatomy of an instant it would be Costanza Caracciolo, the former Velina partner of Christian Vieri.

The thesis, supported by the user on