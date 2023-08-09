Disappearance of Benedetta Cristofani, it is assumed that she ended up in a dispute with her parents over her custody: the mother’s strange post

All searches are ongoing for the heartbreaking affair of Benedetta Cristofani, the 12-year-old of whom all traces have been lost, since the late afternoon of Friday 4 August. Investigators do not rule out the possibility that she ended up in a custody dispute with her parents.

The police are combing all the places where the girl has been seen for thelast timebut at the moment there are no traces of her.

From what his father said, he had been in that family home for a short time. They had taken her to Tarquinia because they had to spend a day at the seabut around 7pm he got that phone call that changed everything.

One of the local operators, after submitting a complaint disappearing, alerted the man. From here they all started appeals and announcements on social media. A few hours later they had also published the news of the discovery of him, which in the end turned out to be false.

This is because Benedetta is still not found and no one knows where she might be finished. The father asked to check his phone, as perhaps they could be in there information useful for investigations.

The strange post of Benedetta Cristofani’s mother

The investigators who are working on the case do not exclude the possibility that the teenager may have ended up in the middle of a dispute between parents for custody. The same mother Germana Roberto Vitter In a post on social media, he wrote:

Please protect my daughter: from the father, from the forces of order, from social services and from the Italian public administration.

From a reconstruction of The Republicit would appear that the 12-year-old walked away from the summer camp after a discussion. She took a trolley, got on a bus and from there all traces of her were lost. The father in an interview with AdnKrnoshe said: