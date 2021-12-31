The story began when the Iraqi security forces announced, on Thursday evening, that a wanted man on terrorism charges committed a massacre in his family, after he was surrounded by a security force, where he killed all of them, and later committed suicide, after a two-hour clash, according to the official version.

However, the circumstances of the accident began to reveal to the public opinion, after the media arrived at the crime scene, and spoke to the families of the victims, who said that there were family disputes between the head of the family, and one of his relatives who works as an officer in the Ministry of Interior, who accused him and sent a security force From the capital, Baghdad, to arrest him.

No charge of terrorism

In turn, Hassan Mandeel, the governor of Babylon, said in a brief interview: “The owner of the house was cooperating with the security services (in the past), but some people deceived him, and led him to clash with them, and there are other things that cannot be mentioned in order to ensure the progress of the investigation.”

He added, “The accused does not have any wanted, but there was an arrest warrant in accordance with Article 406, issued by the Baghdad courts, as the police forces tried to implement it in the province, but there are no (security) indications about this person from us.”

The governor added that “the officer who came with the arrest warrant was the one who clashed with the accused, and asked for the support of the SWAT forces and other security forces, after an exchange of fire, when the security forces were surprised after they stormed that there were victims at the scene of the incident.”

The house of the victims was seen, and it was subjected to heavy fire from outside, while one of its ribs was destroyed, amid suspicions of the killing of that family at the hands of the security forces, but Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi directed the investigation of the incident, to find out the details, and also sent a security delegation headed by the Minister of Interior Othman. Al-Ghanimi, to track the progress of investigations.

According to security expert Hamid Al-Obaidi, “The pictures show that the house was exposed to bursts with a medium weapon, from the outside, which means that the security forces that surrounded the house were shooting with great intensity, but despite this, several questions arise, about how all of them were killed, and their number.” 20 individuals, without the possibility of one of them escaping, by hiding in places far from the shooting, or those that were not hit by bullets from outside.”

Al-Obaidi added in a statement to Sky News Arabia, “The hypothesis of the killing of these people at the hands of the security forces does not hold much, and a fair and transparent investigation must be conducted, with the possibility that the killing of these people occurred from within, and it is a hypothesis, which is difficult to implement, because of the presence of young people And men are among the victims, and they can defend themselves, given their large number.”

He pointed out that “what happened represents a great mystery, and perhaps the Iraqi security services are not already able to solve it, and we are still waiting for the results of the investigations.”

popular anger

According to the sister of the wanted man who was killed or committed suicide, the attacking forces bombed the house of her brother and his family, “he is a simple peasant who has nothing to do with drugs and terrorism.”

And the incident that provoked terror in Iraq, reliable details about it are not yet clear, but it caused a sensation on social media, and opened the file of official forces’ abuse of wanted persons, or detainees, the nature of the protocol in force in the reports, and the ease of accusing people of malicious charges, through “ Secret Detective”.

The popular and political circles demanded the resignation of the police chief of Babil province and the officer in charge of the detachment, and informing the public of the investigation’s progress, in order to preserve the reputation of the security forces.

Political researcher, Al-Fadl Ahmed, said, “It is not possible to allow those involved in killing or torture to escape, and these must be held accountable with the harshest military punishments, and the security institutions must be exterminated from such monsters.”

Ahmed added, in a statement to Sky News Arabia, that “respect for the security forces is the extent to which these forces respect the people, and there is no trust in any institution that covers up killers and covers up crimes, whatever they may be.”