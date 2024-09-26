Antiquity: The Secret of Ancient Europe’s Largest Conflict Revealed

A team of archaeologists from several German institutes has uncovered the mystery of the oldest large-scale interregional conflict in Europe, which took place around 1250 BC. The results of the study published in the journal Antiquity.

The Tollense Valley is famous as the site of a Bronze Age battle involving over 2,000 men, a significant number for the time. The site is often referred to as the oldest known battlefield in Europe, as conflicts of this scale dating back to earlier periods have not been found.

Archaeologists collected and analyzed more than 4,700 arrowheads from Central Europe and compared them with those found in the Tollense Valley. This allowed them to identify typological similarities and differences between local samples and samples from other locations. Most of the arrowheads were found to be of local origin, indicating that most of the warriors were locals.

However, among the artefacts were also found arrowheads typical of regions in the south of modern Europe, such as Bavaria and Moravia. This indicates that not only local warriors but also foreign groups from the south participated in the battle. This fact confirms the interregional nature of the conflict and expands historians’ understanding of military contacts between regions in the Bronze Age.

The data also showed that the 13th century BC was a period of increasing violence in Europe, likely due to the professionalization of warfare. Bronze arrowheads from the southern regions confirm that the scale of violence and the organization of warfare became more sophisticated.

However, it is not yet known how exactly military forces were organized in the Bronze Age. They could have been tribal coalitions, retinues of military leaders, or even armies of early kingdoms.