The yellow of Alice Neri’s telephone, which someone may have turned on again a few days after the crime

Yesterday morning, Thursday 15 December, the husband of Alice Neri in connection with the transmission Morning 5 News made new important revelations. Someone, a few days after the woman’s crime, turned her phone back on, never found.

There are still many questions that the investigators, but also family members, are asking about this crime, which does not yet have a guilty.

There are currently three suspects: the husband Nicholas, friend Marco with whom he spent his last evening and last, a 29-year-old Tunisian boy, called Mohamed Gaaloul. The evidence against the latter is many.

The man the day after the crime managed to run away from Italy. In the end, the agents arrested him on Wednesday 14 December, at the border between Switzerland and France.

On the day of Alice’s disappearance, her mother sent her a message on Whatsapp. She thought her phone was turned off, just because she only gave her one tick.

The husband however, in yesterday morning’s interview with Morning 5 Newshe said now that message has two ticks. So his phone probably has it switched on someone, but it is not yet clear where they are.

The hypothesis of the investigators on Alice Neri’s phone

Investigators speculated that the woman’s cell phone had been destroyed in the fire, inside her car. However, it is only after this new important revelation from her husband that she could do not be like that.

Alice Neri’s thriller is still wrapped up in mystery. There are still many questions to which the investigators are trying to find an answer, about what it is happened exactly that night.

Now after the arrest of the prime suspect, a breakthrough. Mohamed Gaaloul at the moment it is said innocent and denies any accusation of this crime. He says he just asked her for a ride on her way home and that she doesn’t know what happened to her afterwards.